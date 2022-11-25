Bryan Edwards clears waivers

A former third-round pick in the 2020 draft is now free to choose his next destination.

Receiver Bryan Edwards cleared waivers after he was released by the Falcons this week, per Field Yates of ESPN.

Edwards was third in receiving yards on the Raiders last year with 571 on 34 catches. He also had three touchdowns.

But with a new regime in place, Las Vegas traded Edwards to Atlanta for a 2023 fifth-round pick in May.

Edwards did not receive much playing time for the Falcons, making three catches for 15 yards in seven games for the club. He was on the field for just 91 offensive snaps.

Having cleared waivers, Edwards can now sign with anyone’s active roster or practice squad. He has 58 career receptions for 779 yards with four touchdowns in 35 games with 16 starts.

