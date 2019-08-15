Bryan Cox Jr. cited for speeding, marijuana possession

Panthers defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. didn’t make it home from training camp in Spartanburg, South Carolina, without making a headline.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol pulled over Cox for driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone on his way back to the Charlotte area after the Panthers broke camp, David Newton of ESPN reports. Troopers cited Cox for speeding, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

“The club is aware that Bryan Cox Jr. was cited by law enforcement today,” a team spokesperson said, via Newton. “We are in the process of gathering information and have been in contact with the NFL and Bryan. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Cox, 25, now faces punishment from the NFL despite only receiving tickets.

Cox played 11 games last season and made 10 tackles. He appeared in seven games in 2017.