Bryan County football notches another program milestone in first round of state playoffs

The Bryan County football team had already secured the first region title and first nine-win season heading into the postseason and seemed properly motivated, looking for the first playoff win in school history as East Laurens came to town Friday night.

But the Redskins found a way to get some added incentive coming into the matchup as the senior class, which went through a winless season their freshman year, remembered some tough encounters with East Laurens.

"They beat us up pretty bad our first two years," said senior two-way star Austin Clemons. "It was by a combined score of 74-6. So we printed out that score and put it on every locker this week so everyone would remember — so we had some extra motivation."

Bryan County came out pumped up and never let down en route to a 55-14 win over the Falcons to secure that first playoff win since the program started in 1976. Bryan County will host Pelham next week in a Class A Division I second round matchup.

First round football playoff matchups Here's a look at GHSA football playoff matchups for Savannah area teams

Football players to watch in playoffs Here are the Savannah-area players to watch in first round of state football playoffs

Savannah area boys hoopsters to watch Here's a look at the top boys basketball players from the Greater Savannah area to watch

Jacari Carney had a huge night as the senior scored four touchdowns in a row. He rushed for 183 yards on seven carries and scored on runs of 35, 3, 37 and a career-long 90 yards in the first half.

Bryan County's Jacari Carney drags East Laurens defensive back Terrez Snead and Jamichael Carswell (14) to the end zone during Friday Night's game at Bryan County High School.

"This was a get-back game for us after the way they beat us the last two times, and we were just focused and ready to go," Carney said. "Everyone has been so dedicated since our freshman year to get to where we are today."

Carney's 90-yard touchdown run with 58 seconds left in the first half started a wild scoring frenzy. DanKevious Richardson ran back the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a score. On Bryan County's next play from scrimmage, Sean Kelly Hill hit an uncovered Tanner Ennis in the right flat leading to a 60-yard touchdown.

After a kick out of bounds, Bryan County's Noah Bailes had a 45-yard pick six as the Redskins went up 48-7 with :15 left. There were 27 points scored in 43 seconds on four plays totaling 280 yards.

Bryan County's Tanner Ennis slips past East Laurens' Marquez Harris as he returns a punt during Friday night's game in Pembroke.

Ennis kept the fireworks flowing as he ran back the second-half kickoff 88 yards for a score for Bryan County's final touchdown. Ennis and Clemons led a strong defense and Clemons ran tough between the tackles with 88 yards on seven first half carries.

It's been an amazing ride for head coach Cherard Freeman, in his fourth year leading the squad.

Bryan County's Sean Kelly Hill and Austin Clemons combine to bring down East Laurens quarterback Zaylen Boston during Friday night's game in Pembroke.

"We've got some things we can clean up, but I'm really proud of the boys," Freeman said. "We can hit you from any angle and it felt good to move things around offensively like we did. We've got guys who can grind it out and guys who can hit the home run ball. We talk about their freshman year all the time.

"The guys had to believe, and they did -- and stuck to the process of getting in the weight room and listening to their coaches. We play basic football, we're not trying to trick anybody, and we let that work in the weight room happen on the field."

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Bryan County football dominates East Laurens for first playoff win