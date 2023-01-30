Breaking news:

Chiefs win thrilling AFC championship game, 23-20, will face Eagles in Super Bowl

Bryan Cook and Joshua Williams, two Chiefs rookie DBs, team up for amazing INT

If you had any questions about the rookie class put together by Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and his staff… well, you probably shouldn’t. Seventh-round cornerback Jaylen Watson had this interception of Joe Burrow late in the second half of the AFC Championship game…

And with 7:02 left in the fourth quarter, and the score tied 20-20, second-round rookie safety Bryan Cook tipped a Burrow pass in the general vicinity of receiver Tee Higgins to fourth-round cornerback Joshua Williams.

Outstanding teamwork from the new kids on what was a game-changing turnover.

