Bryan Cook and Joshua Williams, two Chiefs rookie DBs, team up for amazing INT

If you had any questions about the rookie class put together by Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and his staff… well, you probably shouldn’t. Seventh-round cornerback Jaylen Watson had this interception of Joe Burrow late in the second half of the AFC Championship game…

Jaylen Watson picks off Burrow to get the ball right back 😤 2nd postseason INT for the rookie. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/gN5Uf0Mnek — Football Outsiders (@fboutsiders) January 30, 2023

And with 7:02 left in the fourth quarter, and the score tied 20-20, second-round rookie safety Bryan Cook tipped a Burrow pass in the general vicinity of receiver Tee Higgins to fourth-round cornerback Joshua Williams.

Joe Burrow throws again to double coverage, this time rookie Joshua Williams picks it off.pic.twitter.com/sKlVwX9EGa — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 30, 2023

Outstanding teamwork from the new kids on what was a game-changing turnover.

