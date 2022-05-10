Bryan Cook’s contract disapproved but will be refiled

The contract for Chiefs’ second-round choice Bryan Cook was disapproved, according to the NFL’s personnel notice. It will be refiled.

The safety signed a four-year, $5.847 million deal, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports. The contract includes a $1.432 million signing bonus and base salaries of $705,000, $970,779, $1.161 million and $1.427 million.

Cook played for Howard University for two years before transferring to Cincinnati.

In 2021, Cook had 78 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups.

He had offseason shoulder surgery, which kept him from playing in the Reese’s Senior Bowl and working out at the Scouting Combine.

