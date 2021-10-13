Bryan Bulaga undergoes core muscle surgery

The Chargers announced right tackle Bryan Bulaga had core muscle surgery Tuesday. The statement added that the timetable for Bulaga’s return still is being determined.

The Chargers placed Bulaga on injured reserve Sept. 17.

He played 45 snaps in the season opener before the groin injury as well as a back injury knocked him out. Storm Norton has played every snap since replacing Bulaga.

The Chargers placed starting guard Oday Aboushi on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday after he tore an ACL in Sunday’s game.

