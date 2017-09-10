Bryan Bulaga, Thomas Rawls out for Packers-Seahawks

The Packers will be without right tackle Bryan Bulaga for their season opener on Sunday.

Bulaga returned to practice this week after hurting his ankle in August, but didn’t get the green light to suit up for the home game against the Seahawks. Kyle Murphy will get the start in Bulaga’s place while right guard Jahri Evans will be making his first regular season start for the team.

On the Seattle side, they’ll kick off the season without the help of running back Thomas Rawls. Rawls was listed as questionable with an ankle injury and indications were that he’d miss the game.

Eddie Lacy is expected to start in his return to Green Bay and seventh-round pick Chris Carson will likely get a chance to build on his good preseason in his first regular season action.

Cornerback Josh Hawkins, running back Aaron Jones, cornerback Lenzy Pipkins, guard Lucas Patrick, defensive tackle Montravius Adams and defensive tackle Quinton Dial are also inactive for Green Bay. Running back J.D. McKissic, safety Tedric Thompson, linebacker Michael Wilhoite, guard Jordan Roos, tackle Isaiah Battle and safety Delano Hill join Rawls on the sideline for the Seahawks.