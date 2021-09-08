Bryan Bulaga still dealing with hip flexor injury for Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers right tackle Bryan Bulaga is still a bit iffy to appear in this week’s season opener against the Washington Football Team due to a hip flexor issue.

Via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press, Bulaga’s status remains in question after returning to practice on Monday. The issue had kept him out of the lineup last week in practice.

“It’s just more discomfort than anything. The MRIs are negative,” head coach Brandon Staley said. “We’re trying to give him adequate rest and the mobility recovery that he needs so he can go into this game feeling good.”

Bulaga played in just 10 games for the Chargers last season during his first season in Los Angeles. A myriad of injuries surfaced throughout the year to keep him out of action. He was then knocked out of several more games as well, ultimately playing just 38 percent of all offensive snaps for the Chargers last season.

While the current issue appears relatively minor, the Chargers may have to call upon Storm Norton to start in Bulaga’s place should he be unable to play this weekend.

The Chargers first official injury report of the season is due out on Wednesday.

