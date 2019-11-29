Bryan Bulaga returns to practice

The Packers made a flurry of moves this week to cover for the possibility of tackle Bryan Bulaga missing some time with the right knee injury he suffered last Sunday.

As it turns out, they may not need them.

Via Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Bulaga took part in the portion of practice reporters were allowed to watch Thursday. He was listed as a limited participant, but that’s progress over where they thought he’d be when he left the game against the 49ers.

“It’s something that we’ll wait and see throughout the week, but I thought he looked OK,” LaFleur said. “He’s a pretty tough guy. I know if he’s able to go, he will.”

The Packers promoted a tackle (Yosh Nijman) from the practice squad this week, signed another one to the practice squad (Cody Conway), and claimed a retired guy off waivers (Jared Veldheer) just in case. Veldheer’s headed to Green Bay to take a physical today.

But with Bulaga bouncing back quickly, that one may be a moot point.