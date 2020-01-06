Bryan Bulaga practicing, remains in concussion protocol

The Packers earned a bye through the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs with their comeback win over the Lions in Week 17 and the time off looks like it will help their chances of playing their postseason opener with their starting right tackle on the field.

Bryan Bulaga would not have been able to play if the Packers were on the field last weekend because, per multiple reports, he remains in the concussion protocol on Monday. Bulaga was injured during the win over the Lions.

While Bulaga is in the protocol, he has progressed to the point that he was able to practice with the team on Monday. Center Corey Linsley and right guard Billy Turner were also practicing after missing time last week.

The Packers won’t release an injury report with word on how much work everyone is doing until Wednesday.