Bryan Bulaga out with knee injury

The Packers have found themselves in an early hole, on the road, against one of the league’s best defenses.

Now, they’ll have to fight out of it without a starter.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga left with a knee injury, and has been ruled out. He hobbled off in the first quarter and went to the medical tent, and then quickly to the locker room.

He’s been replaced by second-year tackle Alex Light. The Packers are down 10-0, and unable to sustain much offensively because of the pressure the 49ers are creating up front.