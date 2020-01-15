Bryan Bulaga feeling better, set to practice Wednesday

The Packers had right tackle Bryan Bulaga in uniform for last Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, but he never saw a snap as the illness that led him to be listed as questionable wound up keeping him off the field in the divisional round.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur provided an update on Bulaga’s condition on Wednesday. LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, that Bulaga is feeling better than he was when he had to be pulled out of Sunday’s game.

LaFleur also said that Bulaga will take part in Wednesday’s practice, although he said it would be a lighter, walkthrough-style session than a full workout.

Jared Veldheer started in place of Bulaga in the win over Seattle and would likely get the nod again if Bulaga’s condition takes a turn for the worse.