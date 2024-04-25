Bryan Bulaga will announce both of Packers’ second-round picks in 2024 draft

Picks made by the Green Bay Packers at No. 41 overall and No. 58 overall in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft will be announced by former Packers offensive lineman Bryan Bulaga, the league announced before Thursday night’s first round.

The draft is being held in Detroit and runs from Thursday night to Saturday. The second round will take place Friday night.

Bulaga was a first-round pick (23rd overall) of the Packers in 2010. He won a Super Bowl title as a rookie and went on to play in 115 regular season games and 13 postseason games with the Packers between the 2010 and 2020 seasons.

Bulaga finished his NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers. He was released by the Chargers in 2022.

Bulaga’s work will be done after the second round. Troy Vincent of the NFL will announce the Packers’ picks — at No. 88 and No. 91 — in the third round.

Other former NFL players scheduled to announce picks include Tiki Barber, Braylon Edwards, Andre Rison, Charles Tillman, Haloti Ngata and Jamaal Charles. Several teams have current players announcing selections.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire