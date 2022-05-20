Bryan Bresee is a name to watch for the 2023 NFL draft

The defensive line in the NFL is one of the most important units in football. In the modern game, edge rushers have become one of the two most important positions on the field.

The NFL’s transition from run heavy offenses to pass heavy offenses has allowed edge rushers to have benefited greatly while the interior defensive lineman have seen their value drop considerably.

Though down, they are not out as we saw two interior defensive linemen taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft in Georgia’s Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt. If you show promise and potential as a pass rusher, you can still shine and take your place as a first-round draft pick.

According to Mark Schofield over at Touchdown Wire, Clemson’s Byran Bresee is one of the top interior defensive linemen we should keep our eyes on.

Here’s what Schofield had to say:

Bryan Bresee was one of the top-ranked recruits during the 2020 recruiting cycle, and the consensus top defensive tackle in his class. He played at Damascus High School in Damascus, Maryland, and finished his high school career with 134 career tackles — including 80.5 for a loss — and 35 sacks. He entertained offers from Alabama, Penn State, Georgia and Ohio State, and chose to play at Clemson. He stepped into the lineup as a true freshman in 2020, notching 33 tackles and four sacks, and forcing a fumble over 12 games. His four sacks were the most by a true freshman interior lineman in all of college football. Despite seeing action in just four game last year, as he lost the bulk of the season with an ACL injury, he was still named a Third-Team All-ACC selection. In just those four games, he managed to record 15 tackles — including three for a loss — 1.5 sacks and an interception. He moves more like an EDGE than a pure defensive tackle. If he is completely healthy for the start of the 2022 campaign, Bresee should put himself in the first-round discussion.

As far as pure talent goes, Bresee is likely the most gifted interior defensive linemen in all of college football.

He has a great opportunity to prove it this season and solidify himself as a first-round pick come draft day.

