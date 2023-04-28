Bryan Bresee’s high school highlight reel is almost not worth watching

Recently stumbled upon some of Bryan Bresee’s high school highlights. Dude was a menace! Who do you think has the most impressive high school highlights of all time? pic.twitter.com/f4NX9uHrqD — Craig Roh (@craigroh) April 1, 2023

For most of his football life, Bryan Bresee has been one of the biggest, strongest, and fastest players on the field — and that will still be the case once the New Orleans Saints trot out their 6-foot-5, 298-pound first-round draft pick (whose 9.61 Relative Athletic Score ranked among the best in the class at his position).

But this is just silly. Bresee’s high school highlight reel almost isn’t worth watching because of how dominant he was. He must have hit an early growth spurt; Bresee looked like a man among boys in the video clip shared by former NFL veteran Craig Roh. It’s easy to see why Clemson worked so hard to recruit the former five-star prospect out of Damascus High School.

Hopefully he still has this kind of playmaking ability in him, even if the opponents he’s facing in the pros are running much closer to his own size.

More 2023 NFL draft!

