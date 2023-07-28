Bryan Bresee climbing the depth chart at Saints training camp

It only took three practice sessions for the New Orleans Saints to give Bryan Bresee a look in the starting lineup. The 2023 first-round pick ran with the first-string defense on Friday in front of fans, and the athletic traits His teammates like defensive end Payton Turner are already noticing what he brings to the table.

“Dude’s quick, dude’s quick,” Turner grinned after Friday’s training camp practice. “He’s a good size too so he’s not some small three tech, he’s got pretty good size. Young. In the run game I think everybody needs to work coming into this league, just in the technique and being more precise, but he’s disruptive and I’m excited to see him in pads too.”

Bresee was part of the Saints’ complete rebuild at defensive tackle this summer; having spent their top pick in the 2024 draft on him, the team also invested heavy resources in free agency on veterans Nathan Shepherd and Khalen Saunders. Coaches are rotating players throughout the lineup early and often this summer, so we’ll see if he holds onto a spot at the top of the depth chart, but it’s encouraging to see Bresee making plays and earning better opportunities so soon.

More!

Cameron Jordan's latest Saints headshot quickly goes viral on social media

Report: Trai Turner carted off from Saints training camp practice with leg injury

As expected, Trevor Penning returns to Saints practice on Friday

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire