'De Bruyne's form is ominous for City's title rivals'

[EPA]

In classic style, Manchester City and Kevin De Bruyne are peaking at the perfect time.

Saturday's 4-2 win at Crystal Palace was their 16th Premier League match since they last tasted defeat on 6 December and moved them to within a point of both Arsenal and Liverpool after the Reds failed to beat Manchester United on Sunday.

De Bruyne, emphatically responding to talk he may not yet have returned to the player he was before the hamstring injury that kept him out for the first four months of the season, was imperious.

His two fine goals and sharp assist for Erling Haaland made it nine goal involvements in the 10 Premier League games he has been involved in since returning from injury in January (3 goals, 6 assists) - only seven of which he has started.

In the 11 games he has featured in this season, including half an hour against Burnley on the opening day before being forced off, the regularity with which De Bruyne has contributed to goals is ominous for City's title rivals.

A goal or assist every 75 minutes is his best rate of return in any season at the club so far.

And De Bruyne looks to be getting fitter, sharper, and his influence stronger, week-by-week as we enter the crucial period through April and May.

With a trip to the Bernabeu - the site of a screamer from the Belgian at the semi-final stage last year - to face Spanish champions-elect Real Madrid coming up on Tuesday, Pep Guardiola will be delighted to have one of his most important, senior figures riding a wave of momentum.

In the recent Netflix documentary on last season's Treble, one of the enduring lines is the Spaniard declaring "I want my warriors" as the run-in approached.

At 32, there is doubt over how much longer he De Bruyne can be City's main man but, for now, he is a warrior Guardiola knows he can trust to help drag City over the line as they battle on three fronts once again.