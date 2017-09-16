De Bruyne on the road to Premier League greatness

There was a sense last season that Kevin De Bruyne was struggling with Pep Guardiola's demands. The Belgium international had been earmarked as somebody who could spearhead the new-look Manchester City, but from the mid-point of the season he looked laboured, perhaps weighed down by his new, more industrious role in the Blues' engine room.

He was still putting up the numbers - compared to his debut season at the Etihad, he doubled his Premier League assists and scored one fewer league goal, thanks largely to an unfortunate knack for hitting the woodwork - but it still seemed to many onlookers that Guardiola was not getting the best out of him.

The former Barcelona playmaker decided to convert a thrilling playmaker into a box-to-box midfielder, somebody who would get involved in almost every aspect of City's game, to the benefit of the collective but to the detriment of the Belgian's own freedom on the pitch.

But few behind the scenes at the City Football Academy were worried. While fans and pundits (this one included) concerned themselves with this new-look De Bruyne and whether he was suited to his deeper-lying role, the message from the training ground was that he completely grasped everything, both in theory and in practice.

Though Guardiola and his coaching staff also noticed a slight dip while he adjusted to his new orders, particularly the amount of running he was asked to do, they were convinced he was the perfect player to carry out their positional play ideals.

Like David Silva, they saw somebody who had tactical intelligence and the requisite technical ability to execute the moves asked of him, though unlike the Spaniard, he would be able to complement that by covering a huge amount of ground - he posted an average distance of 11.66km per game last season, up from 11.28km in 2015-16.

The two of them were also combining in a way which provided a new spin on Guardiola's positional play. The City boss always expected the two of them to control the tempo of City's play, but what he did not envisage was that they would be able to carry the team forward quite so quickly.

Something which most impressed the Catalan and his team last season was that unless teams put 10 men behind the ball, De Bruyne and Silva would waste little time with horizontal passes and would instead drive forward the entire team with direct runs or passes.

If it could be difficult to spot during the 2016-17 campaign, as the two got used to their new demands and City struggled in the crucial spring months, it has been obvious so far this term.

