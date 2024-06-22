De Bruyne masterclass sees Belgium pick up crucial victory over Romania: Five talking points from the game

Belgium secured a crucial victory over Romania to make it all to play for in Group E heading into the final game of the Euro 2024 group stages.

Youri Tielemans’ early strike put Belgium in command before the brilliant Kevin De Bruyne added a second late on as the Red Devils responded to their opening game loss to Slovakia.

Here are five talking points from Belgium’s victory…

Tielemans makes the difference

Belgium boss Domenico Tedesco opted to bring Aston Villa midfielder Tielemans into the starting line-up in place of Orel Mangala for their crucial game against Romania, a decision which paid off just two minutes in when his pinpoint strike from the edge of the box found the bottom corner. It was great play from striker Romelu Lukaku to hold the ball and tee up the midfielder but Tielemans showed what he can produce when given the opportunity to shoot.

He was also effective in the middle of the park alongside the more defensive minded Amadou Onana, feeding the ball into Belgium’s dangerous duo Jeremy Doku and Kevin De Bruyne to create opportunities. He has surely booked his place in the starting 11 for their final group game against Ukraine.

De Bruyne drags Belgium to victory

De Bruyne was not at his best Belgium’s opening loss to Slovakia but caused Romania all sorts of problems in his side’s much improved display. Given the freedom in the number 10 role to drift and pick up dangerous positions, he was a constant creative threat for his side and scored Belgium’s crucial second, running through on goal when the ball was flicked on before stretching out to poke the ball beyond the goalkeeper. Any questions about his fitness were also well and truly answered with this energetic display. He was everywhere on the pitch and dragged his team to victory with a true captain’s performance.

Vertonghen’s experience helps Belgium over the line

Another change by Tedesco from the first game saw him bring in experienced defender Jan Vertonghen at the back, with Anderlecht’s Zeno Debast dropping out. Debast was not convincing against Slovakia alongside Wout Faes and Vertonghen looked much more composed. What he lacks in pace, he makes up for with defensive intelligence and provided a much needed calming presence at the back for Belgium.

Lukaku’s rotten luck continues

Romelu Lukaku must feel like the football gods are against him. The striker has now had three goals ruled out by VAR this tournament after two in the Slovakia in the game and other against Romania. He thought he had put his side 2-0 up when he raced onto De Bruyne;s through ball and slotted into the bottom corner but it was quickly disallowed for offside. He has really struggled with finishing his chances and when he has done, they have been disallowed.

Romania must be respected

Romania got off to the worst possible start in the game when they conceded to Tielemans inside two minutes but did not let their heads drop and came out swinging in the second half, with a great save from Koen Casteels in the Belgium goal to keep out Dennis Man preventing them from equalising at 1-0 down. It is all to play for in Group E with every team now sitting on three points but their performances have suggested they have enough, and would deserve, to qualify for the knockout stages.

