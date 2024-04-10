'De Bruyne is better than Yaya Toure'

[Getty Images]

Michail Antonio and Tom Cairney have been waxing lyrical over Kevin De Bruyne on the latest episode of the Footballer's Football Podcast after the Belgium international scored his 100th Manchester City goal in Saturday's win over Crystal Palace.

"He already is [one of the greats]," said West Ham striker Antonio.

"It's where we judge him off. [Frank] Lampard bagged goals for years, there's [Steven] Gerrard, [Paul] Scholes, [Cesc] Fabregas, [Xabi] Alonso. He's rapid.

"I got the ball, 20 yards on the edge of our box, we were penned in, and I saw him and a stretch of grass and thought 'man's just gonna knock this, it's just Kev not Kyle Walker - no problem'.

"I've knocked it and he was there and I thought 'what the hell is this?' Powerhouse - the guy is fast.

"The power in his left foot is as good as his right, he can cross equally with both. He's better than Yaya Toure."

"Even if you take stats out of it - what a footballer," added Fulham captain Cairney.

"I think wherever he plays across midfield he's the best player.

"He's dynamic, he can run past people. He's so fast, I can't explain to you. He's a powerful boy. I don't think people understand. He kicks it so hard, he's got a left foot as well.

"He's definitely in the conversation for best Premier League midfielder ever. He's definitely Man City's best ever signing."

