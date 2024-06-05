Brutto, Yedsena named to District 11 Hall of Fame

ALLENTOWN — Two legends of Schuylkill League girls’ basketball are among the next class of inductees to the District 11 Hall of Fame.

Long-time Marian girls’ basketball coach Paul Brutto and former Mahanoy Area star Meggan Yedsena are among 14 inductees to the 2024 class, which was announced Wednesday.

The annual District 11 Hall of Fame banquet is set for Sunday, Oct. 20, at 4 p.m. at The Delta Hotel, Breiningsville.

Inductees were selected from nominations made by member schools, officials’ chapters and media membership. Nominees are selected based on their accomplishments on the high school level and are not inclusive of accomplishments outside of high school athletics.

Brutto was a head coach in the Schuylkill League for 40 seasons, 10 at Shenandoah Valley and 30 at Marian. He is the Schuylkill League’s all-time leader in girls’ basketball wins with 750, compiling a career mark of 750-349 (.682).

At Shenandoah Valley, Brutto’s teams went a combined 144-126 from 1981-91, reaching the PIAA playoffs four times. His 1983-84 squad went 27-6 and reached the Class A Eastern final before falling to eventual state champion Marian. His 1986-87 team went 19-10 and was the District 11 A runner-up.

Brutto left Shenandoah Valley for Marian prior to the 1991-92 season. He compiled a 606-223 record in 30 seasons in Hometown, guiding the Fillies to 27 winning seasons. His accolades include 14 Schuylkill League division championships, three Schuylkill League championships (2004, 2005, 2008), three District 11 championships (2005, 2008, 2014) and the 2008 PIAA Class A crown.

Under Brutto, the Fillies were the Schuylkill League runners-up five times, the District 11 runners-up 11 times, advanced to the PIAA Eastern finals eight times and reached the PIAA Class A title game in 1997, 2005 and 2008.

Marian posted a winning season in 27 of Brutto’s seasons at the helm, qualifying for the PIAA playoffs 18 times. Brutto was a combined 45-21 in the state playoffs, 5-4 at Shenandoah Valley and 40-17 at Marian.

A long-time educator and administrator at Mahanoy City Catholic, Cardinal Brennan and Marian, Brutto retired as a head coach after the 2020-21 season. He still teaches social studies at Marian and serves as an assistant coach for the Marian boys’ team.

Yedsena led Mahanoy Area to back-to-back PIAA Class A state championships in 1988-89.

A two-time All-State selection, she scored more than 1,000 points in her junior season, finishing as one of Pennsylvania’s top all-time scorers with 2,751 career points.

Yedsena was the 1990 Gatorade Circle of Champions Player of the Year for Pennsylvania and the Mid-Atlantic Regional and was selected to the 1990 Parade All-American third team.

She played college basketball at the University of Nebraska, helping the Huskers to their first-ever NCAA Tournament victory by compiling six points, seven assists and four rebounds in a win over San Diego State in 1993. She earned Big Eight Newcomer of the Year honors in 1990-91 and Big Eight second-team honors three straight years.

Yedsena started 120 straight games during her collegiate career, averaging 9.3 points per game and finishing with 1,116 career points. Her 696 career assists were the Nebraska school record until 2013, while her 297 career was the school record until 1999.

Yedsena played professionally in Europe in Germany and Austria and in the Women’s American Basketball Association, which formed in 2001. She also played local semi-pro basketball for the Schuylkill Syrens. She also played professionally for the Colorado Chill and Birmingham Power of the NWBL.

Yedsena resides in Dallas, Texas, with her daughter, Dylan, and works in the medical device industry.

The other members of the 2024 class to the District 11 Hall of Fame are former Dieruff girls’ basketball coach Linda Cruttenden, Whitehall girls’ soccer and field hockey standout Kayla Cunningham, Nazareth football and basketball star Chuck DiBilio; Emmaus football lineman Keith Dorney; Parkland football wide receiver Tim Massaquoi; Dieruff four-sport standout Ross Moore; Easton wrestling coach Steve Powell; long-time athletic directors Dennis Ramella (ACC, Emmaus) and Mike Schneider (Northampton); Dieruff athlete and coach Rich Sniscak; Emmaus softball pitcher Shannon Williams; and Salisbury soccer standout Jason Yeisley.