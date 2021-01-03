Brutal year for Chiefs CB Deandre Baker appears to end with gruesome leg injury

Deandre Baker was seeing his first significant action on Sunday. (Jay Biggerstaff/Reuters)

After joining the Kansas City Chiefs as a midseason pickup, Deandre Baker saw his season likely end Sunday on a medical cart.

The backup cornerback was seeing his first significant action as Kansas City rested starters when he suffered a non-contact leg injury in the second half. Baker chased Los Angeles Chargers receiver Jalen Guyton on a deep pass from Justin Herbert. His left knee buckled in the wrong direction while he was in pursuit, and he had to leave the field on a medical cart.

The Chiefs didn’t provide an immediate diagnosis of the injury, but it was obvious that his day and his season was over. The former first-round pick tallied five tackles, a sack and a pass deflection in just his second appearance of the season.

Chiefs CB Deandre Baker was carted off the field after a nasty looking leg injury. Prayers up for him. pic.twitter.com/TFKGqc1NFB — 🌹 (@RespectDaBeard1) January 3, 2021

The Chiefs signed Baker in November following his release from the New York Giants, who selected him with the 30th pick of the 2019 draft. New York waived him after he was charged with four counts of robbery at a Miami-area party in May.

Prosecutors dropped the charges amid an alleged extortion scheme orchestrated by the accusers’ attorney. His arrival in Kansas City represented a second chance for Baker after his life and career appeared to have gone off track. Now it appears he’ll face a long offseason of recovery before his next football chance.

And the Chiefs will likely be without a potentially valuable backup player in the playoffs.

More from Yahoo Sports: