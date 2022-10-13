Brutal stretch of games, travel coming up for Packers

The Green Bay Packers are entering the second week of a five-week stretch featuring games in five different locations, including London last Sunday.

Not only are the Packers playing the New York Jets on Sunday in Green Bay immediately following the long trip overseas, but the games coming up feature tough travel and circumstantial hurdles for Matt LaFleur’s team, as noted here by Dave Schroeder of WBAY-TV in Green Bay.

Over the next four games, the Packers will play the Jets at Lambeau Field, the Commanders in Washington, the Bills in Buffalo and the Lions in Detroit. The three-game road trip will be difficult enough, but the Packers are getting the Jets following the London trip, the Commanders coming off a Thursday night game and the Bills coming off a bye.

The Packers, now 3-2 after a difficult defeat in London, must now overcome the physical and mental challenges involved within the next four weeks and get the season back on a winning track.

The situation and upcoming stretch evoke memories of 2016, when the talented but flawed Packers battled to a 4-2 start but then lost four-straight games during a difficult month that featured three road games.

Even after the upcoming stretch of games, it doesn’t get much easier. The Packers will play the Cowboys coming off the bye week in Week 10, and then turn around and play the Thursday night game against the Titans four days later.

LaFleur and the Packers will take it one day and one game at a time. That’s how football teams and players must operate. But looking forward from the outside, it’s clear the Packers have a tough couple of weeks to navigate.

