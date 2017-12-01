Brutal loss to Cowboys Groundhog Day for Redskins fans

DALLAS-You know how it goes. The alarm clock goes off playing "I Got You Babe" by Sonny and Cher. You run into Ned Ryerson on the street. Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow (or doesn't, I can't remember). You get ready for the Redskins' big game today, lucky apparel on and proper snacks and refreshments available.

And then the Redskins do the same thing. They look inept and they lose.

Perhaps the more apt analogy here is from Peanuts, with Charlie Brown running up to kick the football and Lucy pulling it away at the last second, sending Charlie Brown flying through the air and landing painfully on his back. The Redskins will tease you but in the end there will be pain.

What caused the pain last night? Did the Redskins come out flat against the Cowboys?

"I wouldn't say flat, I'd say we dropped the ball," said Jay Gruden. "We had two fumbles and a dropped pass that resulted in an interception so I don't think we came out flat, I think we just didn't protect the football."

Yes, the Redskins in general, and Jamison Crowder in particular, made a lot of mistakes against Dallas. But here's the thing. After an interception and two lost fumbles the score was only 10-0. Only three of those points were scored directly off of a turnover.

The Redskins had an opportunity to score on their first drive but it stalled in Dallas territory and they punted. They had a chance for a long touchdown drive after the Cowboys punted after recovering Crowder's fumble of a punt. That possession went three and out.

The point here is that the Redskins did not respond well to adversity. Just like they didn't in New Orleans after Drew Brees completed a few passes with the Saints trailing by 15 late in the game. They couldn't come up with one play; they just got rolled over.

They couldn't rally in Kansas City. They had shots to win both Eagles games. But somebody pulled the football away just when they were trying to kick it.

They also had a shot in their earlier game against the Cowboys. Dallas has now won four straight in the series and five of the last six. The only Redskins win in the series in the last three years came in the 2015 season finale, when the Redskins had clinched their playoff seeding and Dallas was playing out the string.

And it's been a similar story for the Redskins each time. Early chances blown, mistakes by the bushel, late opportunities to take the lead or clinch a win go up in smoke. Groundhog Day.

Is it the coach? The quarterback? Bad luck? The front office? Should they stay the course and hope for better results? Or would that be the definition of insanity? Blow it up? Then what? Who out there is available and proven to be better?

Fans will continue to wait their answers while that Sonny and Cher song keeps on playing on the alarm.

