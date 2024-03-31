Brutal ending for best Illinois season in two decades

Mar. 30—BOSTON — Turns out there's not all that much consideration given to teams that lose in the Elite Eight.

As soon as the final seconds ticked off Connecticut's 77-52 victory against Illinois on Saturday night at TD Garden, arena staff were already hauling in the pieces of what would be the stage for the East region trophy presentation. A ladder was made ready.

The Illini? Handshake line complete with the Huskies, they headed out the opposite tunnel — away from their fans — and back to the locker room. Tears already welling up, soon to fall in numbers.

Not that Illinois had any interest in sticking around. Not when the reason for its quick exit — the setup for UConn's celebration and then that celebration — would have been further reminder of what the Illini had just missed. No need to watch the Huskies cut down the nets and revel in the adulation of a mostly pro-UConn crowd.

Best Illinois basketball season in two decades? You bet. Brutal ending? Absolutely.

"Defense just broke down a little bit," Illinois guard Luke Goode said. "We just kind of shot ourselves in the foot. Turned it over. Got shots blocked. We just didn't make plays."

The first half Saturday night in Boston looked like anything but a blowout. Illinois weathered a slow start to tie the scoring-challenged game at 23-23 on a mid-range jumper by Marcus Domask with 1 minute, 49 seconds left before halftime. Domask's 15 first-half points were the reason the Illini were hanging with the reigning national champions.

But Illinois wouldn't score again until Justin Harmon finished a rare successful dribble drive for the Illini with 12:41 to play in the game. A stretch of more than 9 minutes, spanning both halves, where UConn had a 30-0 advantage.

Nothing Illinois did could stop it. Not a pair of Brad Underwood timeouts. Not changes to the lineup. UConn simply did what it's done all tournament. All season, really. The Huskies are ... inevitable.

"Obviously, we go into all these games believing that it's going to be a 40-minute battle to the end," UConn coach Dan Hurley said. "But, again, we were able to systematically break them down in the second half there. We just had tremendous respect for Illinois — Brad and their program and the team. I, obviously, would have been thrilled just to get out of here with a win.

"But our defense is elite. Our offense is elite. We rebound the ball. These guys play every possession like it's the end of the world. ... We've got NBA-level players that are just willing to share and have created an unbelievable culture. We're going to be tough to beat."

UConn was exactly that Saturday night in Boston. Illinois didn't have an answer for 7-foot-2 Huskies center Donovan Clingan at either end of the court. Didn't have an answer for the Huskies in transition.

The result was a blowout loss. The first of its kind this season. Illinois lost to Marquette and Tennessee by seven. Dropped two games to Purdue by 11 total points. Got beat by Maryland at home by nine and Michigan State and Penn State on the road by nine points combined.

The best season for the program in nearly two decades just wound up ending with the most lopsided loss in the program's NCAA tournament history.

"(Saturday) wasn't our day," Underwood said. "We're a game short of the Final Four, but getting to the Elite Eight not something that we're going to just forget about and blow off. That's quite a successful season."

A season that ended short of the ultimate goal. Three wins short. Being the last team standing on that Monday night in April is what Illinois is still chasing.

"We're not talking about anything else in this program," Underwood said. "To be honest, it trumps winning a Big Ten championship. You don't come to this program to not win it. We got a little sniff and had some really good teams. We've just got to keep getting back. I said it last year when we lost in the first round. We've just got to keep getting back."

That's what Coleman Hawkins sees for the program moving forward. The Illinois forward won't be a part of it if his Saturday declaration to move on after four seasons remains his decision.

"I feel like Illinois isn't going to go anywhere," the veteran Illini said. "I feel like every year we're going to keep having a shot to compete for a national championship. I hope next year they have a team that can go out and do it. This year's team couldn't do it, but everyone should be proud of something that hasn't been accomplished in a long time."

That doesn't change the abruptness of the end. It's a go-to Underwood message. And the abrupt end stings just a bit more when that final goal was seemingly in sight for the first time in two decades.

"It's always tough losing, but you get this far and know you were that close from the national championship, and it's tough," Illinois guard Ty Rodgers said. "But we had a great season, and we can't hang our heads over it. ... That was Coach Brad's message when he came back here. We can't be hard on ourselves over one game. We've had a great season. We definitely have followed our standards and everything we put together. This team is always going to be remembered."