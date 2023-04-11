The brutal and beautiful 2023 Paris-Roubaix - Gallery

A defeated John Degenkolb will be wondering 'what if'? for a long time after crashing out of contention in Paris-Roubaix

"Usually I hate this race but for sure I love it today," Paris-Roubaix winner Mathieu van der Poel said after claiming his first ever Hell of the North. And for all the Queen of the Classics has its dark side, no one can deny the eternal fascination of Paris-Roubaix.

This year’s race was the fastest-ever since Paris-Roubaix began in 1896 and as dramatic and unforgiving as any of the previous 119.

After shaking off Wout van Aert, his most tenacious rival, at the end of Carrefour de l'Arbre at 15km from the finish, Van der Poel soloed around Roubaix velodrome to claim the fourth Monument of his career.

A sense of 'what-if' remained after Van Aert punctured at the crucial moment of the race but even the most diehard Belgian fans will admit that Van der Poel never put a foot wrong and so deserved his second Monument in just over a month. Once Van der Poel was alone for he ride to Roubaix, there was no sign that he lacked the strength or resilience to win.

Van der Poel's victory was just one story of a race where the emotions ranged from the cruel misfortune of Van Aert’s puncture to the elation of Jasper Philipsen, whose loyal hard work was rewarded with a fine second place alongside his Dutch Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate.

No one will forget the tears of veteran John Degenkolb, in the front group and performing at a level that evoked memories of his 2015 victory, only to see his chances wrenched from his grasp when he was poleaxed to the side of a road after a three-way entanglement with Philipsen and Van der Poel on Carrefour de l'Arbre.

There was also the brave race finishers like Karl Patrick Lauk (Bingoal WB), the last name on the results sheet, and Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) – Roubaix's youngest racer in 86 years. Every participant in the Hell of the North and everyone who makes it to the Roubaix velodrome, comes away with a story to remember.

To witness the key moments and get a stunning inside view of the race, photographer Chris Auld spent a long, arduous but worthwhile day out on the roadsides and fields of northern France.

To enjoy his superb visual account of the 120th edition of Paris-Roubaix, look no further than our gallery.

Photographs from Paris-Roubaix 2023 by Chris Auld

Ineos Grenadiers led the charge in the early stages of the race

A spectator ahead of the 2023 Paris-Roubaix

Unsurprisingly, fans of favourite Wout van Aert were out in force across the course

A view down the length of the peloton

Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) crashed out in the Arenberg

Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) leads the way on one of the early cobbled sectors

Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) endured a final Paris-Roubaix to forget after crashing out on the second sector

Concentration on the face of Andrea Pasqualon (Bahrain Victorious)

The cobbles hit hard for the Paris-Roubaix peloton

Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates) among a group of chasers

Cobblestones and fans wind into the distance

Is the race nearby? Just watch out for the TV helicopter approaching

Alpecin-Deceuninck duo Jasper Philipsen and Mathieu van der Poel among the favourites group on one cobbled sector

German champion Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the chase on the way to 35th place

Fans packed the route to see their favourite riders tackle the hardest roads in the sport

Of course, they all hung around for the riders well behind the front of the race

Ride the crown of the cobbles or take to the gutter? Sometimes it's about getting by as best you can

Riders show the effort and concentration as they ride the rough roads

Philipsen, Degenkolb, Pedersen, Van der Poel – the best of the best

Van Aert sticking to Van der Poel's wheel on the cobbles

Fans cheer the riders on the famous 'Pont Gibus' sector

Van der Poel on his own?

Nope, the other favourites were still there, despite his multiple attacks

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) leads the favourites group late in the race

Philipsen did plenty of work on behalf of his leader Van der Poel

John Degenkolb shows the effort on his face

Van der Poel on the front of the group with Van Aert and Philipsen following

Ganna leads Degenkolb and Pedersen through the corner

Wout van Aert on the attack on the final five-star sector at Carrefour de l'Arbre

Van der Poel mounts the chase, the only man able to follow

Ganna and Küng chase the 'big two'

Van der Poel entered the velodrome alone following Van Aert's puncture 15km earlier

The Dutchman had time to savour his victory, over a lap ahead of anyone else

A fourth Monument title in the bag as Philipsen celebrates a lap down

Van Aert and Philipsen track tactics ahead of the finishing sprint

Photographers crowd Van der Poel as his soigneur holds him up after a monster effort

Further back, Philipsen made it a one-two for Alpecin-Deceuninck

Degenkolb crosses the line devastated after his Carrefour de l'Arbre crash

Faces of the finish – Connor Swift (Ineos Grenadiers)

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) after the finish

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) gives an interview in the velodrome

John Degenkolb was inconsolable after finishing the race

The effort shows on Yves Lampaert's face

Time to check the ride stats after six hours in the saddle

Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ) rests after his hard efforts on the cobbles

Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) finished his debut Paris-Roubaix

The final podium – Van der Poel, Philipsen, and Van Aert

Shower time for those who made it to Roubaix

Degenkolb washed away his disappointment

The German could raise a smile despite his unlucky day

The old velodrome showers are part of the Paris-Roubaix experience

The showers mark the end of the race and a long, long day

