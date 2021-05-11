  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Brushing off Aaron Rodgers trade talk, the Browns are all in on Baker Mayfield while setting 'a new standard'

Dan Wetzel
·Columnist
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Cleveland Browns aren’t interested in trading for Aaron Rodgers. That’s what Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported over the weekend. The team is “all in” on Baker Mayfield for the 2021 season … and presumably beyond.

Getting that statement of support out there is a wise move by the Browns. Why let speculation fester?

After all, even if they were interested in Rodgers, the league’s reigning MVP, there is no guarantee that he can force an exit from Green Bay this offseason and, even if he does, there is even less probability that Cleveland would be his preferred destination.

Besides, as good as Rodgers is, whatever ransom is needed to get him is probably more than whatever upgrade he’d provide over Mayfield. This is still a team game. The Browns like their team.

So take your Rodgers speculation elsewhere. Cleveland has its quarterback.

That second sentence doesn’t come lightly. It arrives with force.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after the Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after the Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland — Cleveland — has its quarterback, after decades of never having its quarterback. One of the most famous woe-is-us gimmicks from Browns fans is to list all the team QBs since the franchise was rebooted in 1999, a rundown that not even a CVS receipt can handle.

A real fan already has them memorized: Tim Couch, Ty Detmer, Doug Pederson, Spergon Wynn, Kelly Holcomb, Jeff Garcia, Luke McCown, Trent Dilfer, Charlie Frye, Derek Anderson, Brady Quinn, Ken Dorsey, Bruce Gradkowski, Colt McCoy, Jake Delhomme, Seneca Wallace, Brandon Weeden, Thad Lewis, Jason Campbell, Brian Hoyer, Johnny Manziel, Connor Shaw, Josh McCown, Austin Davis, Cody Kessler, Robert Griffin III, DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan, Tyrod Taylor.

Then came Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, the latest savior for this often failed franchise. He showed flashes as a rookie, but fewer of them in his second season. It wasn’t really until 2020, specifically late in the 2020 season, when Mayfield began to prove he was good enough that Cleveland, yes, actually had its quarterback.

The five touchdowns against Cincinnati in late October. The four at Tennessee in early December. The 6-2 run to end the regular season. The three TDs in a playoff victory over Pittsburgh. And even the strong play in a 22-17 loss to Kansas City a week later.

Mayfield finished with 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions in the regular season, but went 20 TDs/3 INTs in his last 12 games, including the playoffs. He was really good.

All of it came in his first year under coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. The 2021 season will be the first time, presumably, Mayfield gets to play a second full season with the same coaching staff. It should only help.

The Browns are banking on him taking the next step, from a guy capable of winning games, even in January, to one who can win the big one in February. Just like that, the standards in Cleveland have changed. As it should. The roster is loaded. Talent is everywhere. Stefanski is clearly an excellent coach.

Dysfunction has made way for Super Bowl dreams.

It’s Mayfield who will have to meet them — something, it’s worth noting, he is eager to attempt. He even tried to raise the bar himself late last season.

“This is a passionate fan base that lives, breathes and dies football, and Cleveland Browns football at that,” Mayfield said last December. “I think it means a lot to them, but they need to reset their expectations because we all need to reset the standard. This is what I have been saying. There is a new standard.”

Mayfield’s bold play has matched his bold talk. Among the positives entering the 2021 season is that everyone surrounding the Browns believes they have their quarterback. When the team leaks they don’t want to dabble in any Rodgers sweepstakes, the fans, players and media agree. It’s the kind of unity that has proven rare in Cleveland.

There are caveats, of course. A little more than half of a great season doesn’t make a Hall of Fame career. The 2020 schedule was littered with weak opponents. His 62.8 percent completion percentage a year ago could be improved. Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and others still stand in the way in the AFC.

All of that can be sorted out. Right now, deep in the offseason, the Browns declared they were all in on their quarterback and no one blinked.

Aaron Rodgers isn’t even on the radar because it’s Baker or bust.

In Cleveland, that’s saying something.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Tennis-Zverev puts on Madrid masterclass to book Berrettini clash in final

    MADRID (Reuters) -Alexander Zverev avenged his defeat by Dominic Thiem in last year's U.S. Open final in clinical fashion on Saturday, beating the Austrian 6-3 6-4 to reach the final of the Madrid Open. Zverev, who beat top seed and tournament favourite Rafa Nadal in straight sets in the quarter-finals on Friday, will meet Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final after the Italian beat Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4 6-4 in the second semi-final. Germany's Zverev, who was champion in Madrid in 2018, made a strong start, breaking Thiem early in each set in what turned out to be a routine victory, despite a swirling wind at Caja Magica.

  • Rory McIlroy bumps Brooks Koepka out of top 10

    Rory McIlroy climbed back into the top 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings following his first win in 18 months, and knocked Brooks Koepka out of that group in the process. McIlroy's one-shot victory at the Wells Fargo Championship vaulted him up six spots to No. 7 after having fallen to his lowest ranking in a decade. Koepka, who missed the cut at the Masters in his only event since a March knee procedure, fell two spots to No. 12.

  • Motor racing-Hamilton hunts down 'sitting duck' Verstappen

    (Reuters) -Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down "sitting duck" Max Verstappen to win the Spanish Grand Prix for a record-equalling fifth year in a row on Sunday and go 14 points clear at the top of the standings. The Briton's 98th victory, from his 100th pole, was his third in four races and he and Mercedes delivered a strategic masterclass after Red Bull's Verstappen, who finished second, seized the lead at the first corner. The breakthrough came when Hamilton made a second pitstop with 23 laps to go, returning on fresh tyres but some 22 seconds behind his Dutch rival.

  • The Pistons are pulling off possibly one of the all-time great tank jobs in NBA history

    We’re not saying anyone should vote general manager Troy Weaver as executive of the year for fielding a team that could post a .278 winning percentage, but this isn’t easy to pull off.

  • Panthers DT DaQuan Jones nails the Tim Tebow deal in a tweet

    Here's what Panthers defensive tackle DaQan Jones had to say about the deal.

  • Michigan Wolverines Football: U-M Hires Steve Clinkscale From Kentucky

    Sources have informed TheWolverine.com that Kentucky's Steve Clinkscale has accepted a job to replace Maurice Linguist

  • Stephen Curry's late 3 lifts Warriors past Jazz 119-116

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry needed every bit from his supporting cast for the Golden State Warriors to secure a play-in berth, then found his shooting touch right when it mattered most. Curry made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds left moments after missing from deep, and finished with 36 points to lead the Warriors past the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz 119-116 on Monday night to keep hold of the eighth seed in the playoff race. ''It's huge when we can get a number of players to score, because Steph draws so much attention guys are going to be open,'' coach Steve Kerr said, praising the balance.

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: Jarred Kelenic kicks off Promotion Season

    Touted Seattle outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic is expected to join the Mariners Thursday. It's time to get excited. Scott Pianowski breaks down the fantasy impact.

  • Chiefs cut TE who wanted salary converted to Bitcoin

    The Kansas City Chiefs have cut tight end Sean Culkin, who made news last month when he announced he planned to be the first NFL player to convert his entire salary to Bitcoin. Culkin, 27, signed a reserve/future contract in February and would have received $920,000 if he made the roster as the primary backup to six-time Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce. The recent additions of veteran Blake Bell in free agency and former Duke tight end Noah Gray in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft apparently made Culkin expendable.

  • Dez Bryant perplexed by Tim Tebow's reported deal with Jaguars

    Bryant on Tebow's reported deal: "You got to be kidding me."

  • Bob Baffert acknowledges using ointment on Medina Spirit that includes betamethasone

    Trainer Bob Baffert says Otomax could be the source of the drug that has put Medina Spirit's victory in Kentucky Derby in jeopardy.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Bruins vs. Capitals preview, prediction

    The Bruins will face the Capitals in the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, starting Saturday night. We preview the series, the key matchups, players to watch and a prediction.

  • Tennis-Change is coming to the rankings, it's inevitable, says Djokovic

    The last four ATP Masters 1000 events -- the most prestigious tournaments outside the Grand Slams -- have been won by players outside the 'Big Three' of Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. Russian Daniil Medvedev, 25, won the ATP Finals and the Paris Masters titles last year and has already displaced Spaniard Nadal from second spot. Hubert Hurkacz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev have won the three Masters events this year with Greek Tsitsipas the youngest of them at 22.

  • Chiefs release 3 players ahead of rookie minicamp

    Chiefs rookie minicamp begins on Friday, May 14 and the team needed space to sign undrafted rookies.

  • Even with Tim Tebow's position switch, is that good enough reason for Jaguars to sign him? Here's who benefits the most.

    The comeback will be a huge storyline. And every day that he's in the spotlight is one less day it is zeroed in on the young QB and the adjusting coach.

  • How should Celtics 'shake things up' after disappointing season?

    The Boston Celtics' disappointing season suggests change could be coming this summer. What that change could look like is unclear, however.

  • Report: Broncos believe getting QB Aaron Rodgers is a ‘real possibility’

    The Packers have said they won't trade QB Aaron Rodgers, but the Broncos still believe there is a "real possibility" of getting something done for the MVP.

  • Devin Bush complains about Tim Tebow getting a job, then complains that the media noticed

    People in the NFL are reacting to Tim Tebow likely returning to the NFL. And people whose job it is to react to the reactions of people in the NFL are reacting to the reaction. And the reaction isn’t ideal. Steelers linebacker Devin Bush posted a tweet complaining about Tim Tebow getting a job in [more]

  • Cubs’ David Ross: Jake Marisnick sparked fun clubhouse hobby

    Cubs outfielder Jake Marisnick, who left Sunday's game with a right hamstring strain, has made an impact on and off the field.

  • Spurs' record-setting 1st half ends Bucks' streak, 146-125

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) The San Antonio Spurs used the agony of their most humiliating defeat this season as motivation for an uplifting victory, and it couldn't have come at a better time. DeMar DeRozan had 23 points and the Spurs set a franchise record for points in the first half while rolling to a 146-125 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. Milwaukee had a five-game winning streak snapped and dropped a game behind idle Brooklyn for second place in the Eastern Conference.