Brush tops Gilmour in battle of top teams in News-Herald girls basketball Top of the Crop

Dec. 20—The Brush girls team had waited a whole year — maybe more — for what happened Dec. 20 at Welser Gymnasium.

After posting a 51-40 win over visiting Gilmour in a battle of the top-ranked (Gilmour) and second-ranked (Brush) teams in The News-Herald girls basketball Top of the Crop, the Arcs retreated to their locker room for a few minutes. But they weren't done.

As their fans stood roaring their approval, the Brush players returned to the court — and they danced.

Brooklynn Vickers and Coach Demarris Winters say tonight's @BrushAthletics win over @GALancerAD was a statement win pic.twitter.com/jPx3Yj9J2l

— News-Herald preps (@NHPreps) December 21, 2023

"This was a statement game," senior Brooklynn Vickers said of the 11-point win. "They had all the hype. We just beat the No. 1 team, according to the papers. Now you all know it's us, and nobody is stopping us."

With the win, Brush improved to 7-0 heading into Christmas weekend, while Gilmour fell to 3-2. The Lancers won the previous two meetings the past two seasons, but this time around the Arcs never trailed.

"These are the games we practice for," said Vickers, who had 13 points. "These are the ones we look forward to the most. The blowouts are cool, but the close, tight games are the ones we look forward to."

Safe to say @BrushAthletics is fired up with their win over @GALancerAD tonight pic.twitter.com/BdgAN1ZDck

— News-Herald preps (@NHPreps) December 21, 2023

Even though Gilmour never led, Brush was never really able to put away the Lancers until the very end.

Gilmour looked to have really caught its footing when it ran off eight straight points near the end of the third quarter to cut Brush's lead to 30-29. Three-pointers by Elaina Kline-Ruminski and Katie Puletti were followed up by Nicci Finazzo's steal and coast-to-coast conversion to prompt a timeout from Brush coach Demarris Winters.

Katie Puletti hits a 3 and then Nicci Finazzo takes one coast to coast, with 4:17 in the third @BrushAthletics leads @GALancerAD 30-29. pic.twitter.com/TwOXwIgqsy

— News-Herald preps (@NHPreps) December 21, 2023

Coming out of that timeout, Brush scored eight in a row and held Gilmour scoreless over the final 4:17 of the third frame.

Tatiana Mason started the run with a jumper, then dished to Jakalyn Brown for another hoop. Another Brown bucket and a drive by Chaniyra McDowell-Isaacs made it 38-29 after three — and Gilmour never got closer than five the rest of the way.

Chanira McDowell-Isaacs with a drive gives @BrushAthletics a 38-29 lead over @GALancerAD after three. Arcs end the third on an 8-0 run. pic.twitter.com/TT0yJJWS5p

— News-Herald preps (@NHPreps) December 21, 2023

"Their run ..." first-year Gilmour coach Kevin Byrne said. "We just weren't able to make enough plays to get back in it. It's a game of runs, and unfortunately we weren't able to answer that."

Winters challenged his team after Gilmour's 8-0 run, and the Arcs responded.

"When you get in a big mega-fight, there are going to be some swinging back and forth," he said of runs. "They swing, we swing, they swing, we swing. Basketball is a game of runs, especially when you've got two good teams going at each other. We took our timeout to adjust and kind of took over from there."

Jakalyn Brown hits a shot to give @BrushAthletics a 45-35 lead over @GALancerAD with 2:29 left pic.twitter.com/gUbX3RYbIP

— News-Herald preps (@NHPreps) December 21, 2023

Gilmour narrowed it to five at 40-35 in the fourth on a Puletti 3-pointer, but Brush answered with a 5-0 run to push it back out to 10 points. The Arcs made 7 of 10 free throws down the stretch to ice it.

"We practice free throws every day after practice," Winters said. "Our assistant gives them a number, and they have to make that number to earn their way out of practice. You can see the results now."

Puletti led Gilmour with 12, while Kline-Ruminski added eight and Maddie Minotas six. Michigan State recruit Helen Holley was held to four points.

Byrne credited the Brush defense for being "really disruptive" and said his team will learn from the loss, the second in a row after a 3-0 start. The Lancers also lost to Akron Hoban.

Coach Kevin Byrne of @GALancerAD girls basketball discusses his teams loss to @BrushAthletics tonight. pic.twitter.com/tR4e0okT9W

— News-Herald preps (@NHPreps) December 21, 2023

"These games will be good for us in the long run," Byrne said. "We have to be better with the ball and be able to make plays that are there for us. We'll learn from it and get better."

Aside from Vickers' 13, the Arcs got a game-high 19 from Mason and 14 from sophomore Brown.

THE SCORE

Brush 51, Gilmour 40