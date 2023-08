Hawaii authorities issued an evacuation order to residents in West Maui on Saturday, August 26, as a brush fire burned in the area.

Footage filmed by Liana Kanno shows smoke and flames around Kaanapali Golf Estates early Saturday afternoon.

The evacuation order for the Kaanapali neighborhood was lifted by 5 pm as traffic reopened to residents, local media reported. Credit: Liana Kanno via Storyful