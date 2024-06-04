Brunt remains Mansfield's top target - Clough

Lewis Brunt has made four senior appearances for Leicester City since joining from Aston Villa in 2021 [Getty Images]

Leicester City defender Lewis Brunt remains Mansfield Town's "number one target" this summer despite the Stags having an opening transfer bid rejected.

Mansfield are keen to keep the 23-year-old on a permanent deal after he helped them to League Two promotion while on loan last season.

Brunt, who has a year remaining on his Leicester contract, featured 40 times for Mansfield in all competitions.

"Negotiations are ongoing," Mansfield boss Nigel Clough said.

"We put a bid in that was rejected. We might be too far apart in terms of their valuation and what we can pay, unfortunately.

"But we are certainly not ruling it out and he remains our number one target."

Despite the opening knock-back, Clough said Mansfield will not give up on Brunt's signature.

"We will keep tying with it and we always have the loan option as well," he said.

"He only had the one season in League Two and did very well, made a couple of errors, so if he plays to the same standard in League One then he might be worth a little bit more in 12 months time to Leicester."

Since sealing their return to England's third tier after a 21-year absence, Mansfield have signed Australia midfielder Keanu Baccus from Scottish Premiership side St Mirren, brought in full-back Frazer Blake-Tracy and re-signed striker Lee Gregory 13 years after his departure from Field Mill.