Brunswick's Campbell caps his Olympics with leg on 4x400, making Frederick County history

Aug. 6—Luke Campbell brought his first Olympics experience to a conclusion Friday in Tokyo with his third lap around the track at National Stadium, this time toting a baton instead of hurdling barriers.

Five days after his 400-meter hurdles semifinal, the former Brunswick High state champion ran the second leg of the 4x400-meter relay for Germany's quartet in the first of two qualifying heats.

But Germany, which hasn't reached the final in the event since 2004, never threatened the lead pack and took eighth in its section with a time of 3 minutes, 3.62 seconds, the slowest among 16 teams in the qualifying round.

The Americans, who won the first heat, had the fastest time of the day at 2:57.77.

Campbell, who represents Germany because his late mother, Anne, was born there, took the baton in Lane 8 — all the way on the outside — from lead runner Manuel Sanders.

After continuing in his lane for the first 100 meters of his trip, Campbell and the field of runners broke for the inside of the track. By then, Campbell found himself trailing the entire field.

When he handed off to teammate Marvin Schlegel, the Germans were 3.4 seconds back of the lead, and that's basically where they remained.

Still, Campbell's final action of these Summer Olympics put him alone among Frederick County athletes who have appeared in the Games. Neither of the other two local representatives — 200-meter sprinter Debbie Thompson Brown (1964) or discus-thrower Vikas Gowda (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016) — competed in more than one event at one Olympics. Thompson Brown and Gowda both went to Frederick High. Gowda represented his native India in each of his four Olympics.

On Sunday, Campbell, 26, put forth a personal-best time (48.62 seconds) in his main event, the 400 hurdles, while placing 11th in the semifinals in easily the finest effort of his career. But just the top eight reached the final.

He also placed fourth last week in his preliminary heat to reach the semis.

Also a soccer and basketball player in high school, Campbell got into track and hurdling as a sophomore at Brunswick in 2010. His track career then took off at Salisbury University, where he won 11 national titles — the most ever for a Division III athlete — and began dreaming of competing in the Olympics.

Taking advantage of his heritage, he moved in 2017 to Germany and began training and competing internationally while also serving in the German army.