Brunswick, Middletown, and Magruder all win Maryland baseball state titles

WALDORF, Md (DC News Now) – The Maryland 1A, 2A, 3A baseball crowns were decided in Regency Stadium Saturday in a triple header.

The day started with No. 3 Brunswick taking on No. 8 Patterson Mill. The game started with Brunswick capturing two runs in the bottom of the first inning, and they would keep control of the game throughout the contest. Senior Tyler Lowery had a great day, both at the mound and the box, securing an RBI single and only allowing one earned run. Brunswick would go on to win the game 4-1 against Patterson Mill and take home the 1A crown.

Directly after that game No. 2 Glenelg took on No. 4 Middletown for the second game of the day. Both teams had a great first inning offensively, scoring two runs in the bottom and top of the inning. The game was tied until the fourth inning when senior Brett Lucas scored after a wild pitch sent the catcher to the wall. The Knights would score two more runs in the fifth and take a commanding 5-2 lead. Glenelg didn’t lie down however, in the 6th inning they loaded the bases and ended up brining the game back to even, 5-5. High pressure for both teams, bottom of the 6th for the Knights and a sacrifice bunt brings in another run giving them the one run advantage. They would hold out and take home the title beating Glenelg 6-5.

Last game on the docket was the 3A championship between No. 3 Magruder and No. 5 Chesapeake. Magruder was able to score in the first inning and that’s all it took for them today. The Colonels defense got the job down and their senior pitcher Xavier Headen was lights out through 6 innings. Magruder would pitch a shutout and beat Chesapeake 4-0.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.