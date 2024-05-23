Brunswick angler sets new queen triggerfish record, second in two months

It’s the second time in two months that a Georgia angler has set the record for catching a queen triggerfish.

The vibrantly colored, tropical fish was caught by Brian Richburg of Brunswick, offshore near the South Ledge in about 180 feet of water.

The record-setting trigger weighed an official 9 pounds, 6.24 ounces, almost two pounds more than the previous record.

Action News Jax told you when Ryan Simons of Richmond Hill, Georgia was bottom fishing on April 7 in the same area when he pulled in a 7-pound, .58-ounce queen triggerfish using 56-pound braided line.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) verified the weight and species and officially recognized it as the new state record.

“We are excited to congratulate Brian on this extraordinary achievement,” Tyler Jones, CRD’s public information officer and coordinator of the Georgia Saltwater Game Fish Records program, said. “Records like this inspire other anglers and showcase the diverse and thriving marine life in Georgia’s coastal waters.”

The DNR said back in April that this type of triggerfish is a new species to the program and no prior record existed before both catches.

The DNR reminds all anglers to follow best practices for ethical and responsible fishing, including handling and release of fish that are not intended for consumption. For more information on protecting fish species and best fishing practices visit the Georgia DNR website by clicking here.

