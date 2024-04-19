Brunson and the Knicks host Philadelphia to begin playoffs

Philadelphia 76ers (47-35, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (50-32, second in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Knicks -3; over/under is 208.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Knicks host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks host the Philadelphia 76ers in game one of the Eastern Conference first round. New York went 3-1 against Philadelphia during the regular season. The Knicks won the last regular season meeting 106-79 on March 12 led by 20 points from Josh Hart, while Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 19 points for the 76ers.

The Knicks are 12-5 against Atlantic Division opponents. New York averages 112.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The 76ers are 8-8 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Joel Embiid averaging 2.4.

The Knicks average 112.8 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 111.5 the 76ers give up. The 76ers average 6.4 more points per game (114.6) than the Knicks give up to opponents (108.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is averaging 28.7 points and 6.7 assists for the Knicks. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 20 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 25.9 points and 6.2 assists for the 76ers. Buddy Hield is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 115.6 points, 41.1 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 117.5 points, 45.4 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Julius Randle: out for season (shoulder).

76ers: Robert Covington: out (knee), De'Anthony Melton: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.