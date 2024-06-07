Bruno Guimaraes sends message to Arsenal & Man City over transfer interest

Bruno Guimaraes has insisted he is in no rush to leave Newcastle United this summer, but admitted he does not know how Financial Fair Play will impact the Magpies.

90min understands Newcastle need to bring in over £30m in player sales this summer to avoid breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules, and that has seen clubs express interest in star names like Guimaraes and striker Alexander Isak.

Out of the pair, Newcastle are believed to be prioritising keeping Isak, although they do still want to keep hold of Guimaraes despite interest from both Arsenal and Manchester City.

Guimaraes, however, has made it clear he is not planning on leaving Newcastle this summer.

"Look, my future, to be honest, is in God's hands," he told TNT Sports. "I have a contract with Newcastle, I'm very happy, as I said, I know how much they like me, I know everything I’ve been doing for the club.

"In short, I have a contract, I'm happy. I don't know what can happen, we know everything about Financial Fair Play, but what I can say is that I feel happy."

Guimaraes' contract contains a release clause worth £100m but a verbal agreement is understood to be in place which would allow him to join a Champions League side, like Arsenal or City, for a fee of £80m.

"Having that [release clause] was well planned and structured by the club," manager Eddie Howe revealed in April.

"We don’t want constant speculation, it's not healthy for the player or for us. It goes without saying we want to keep him, I want to build our team around him.

"His form has been very good and he seems very happy and settled. He'll be thinking about a very busy summer ahead, where hopefully we can take the team - with him a big part of it. But we aren’t in control of that so let’s see."