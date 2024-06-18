Bruno Guimaraes pursuit hinges on exit for one of three Manchester City stars this summer

Manchester City’s potential intensified pursuit of Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes is reportedly dependent on whether one three names leaves the club this summer.

The opening days of the summer transfer market have gotten off to a steady beginning for the Premier League champions, with club officials going about their business quietly and with patience amid the ongoing international tournaments across the globe.

Many of football’s most in-demand stars have left their futures in the hands of their representatives whilst their on-the-field duties remain their sole focus for the next few weeks, particularly at the European Championships and Copa America.

One name of particular interest to Manchester City is Bruno Guimaraes, who was expected to attract widespread interest from across the top of the sport due to his relatively attractive release clause which is available to be triggered this month only.

However, a new report has indicated that the Etihad Stadium’s admiration and pursuit of Guimaraes may not be as straight forward as it first seems, with the club awaiting potential exits of current midfield options.

That is according to a new report from ESPN’s Rob Dawson, who reports that while Manchester City hold an interest in Bruno Guimarães, the Brazilian is set to be considered if a midfielder – namely Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva or Matheus Nunes – asks to leave.

Additionally, it is also made plain that Manchester City do not value Guimarães at his £100 million price tag – the valuation of the release clause currently active in the midfielder’s St James’ Park contract.

Manchester City have been linked with a number of other options in the midfield department this summer, with interest in the likes of Bayern Munich and Germany duo, Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala.

It is widely believed amongst a large section of the club’s supporter base that a back-up to mainstay defensive midfielder Rodri is required this summer, following on from the struggles endured by Kalvin Phillips since the Englishman joined the club in 2022.

As for Phillips, the former Leeds United star is likely to find another way out of the club this summer, with Manchester City open to sanctioning a loan agreement should a permanent deal not be found amongst his current roster of suitors.