Bruno Genesio set to replace Paulo Fonseca at Lille

As reported by Foot Mercato and confirmed by L’Équipe, Bruno Genesio, out of work since leaving Stade Rennais in November, is nearing a move to Lille OSC.

The hot seat at LOSC is expected to become available in the very near future. The current occupant of the role, Paulo Fonseca, is expected to leave the club. The Portuguese manager, whose contract with Lille expires this summer, has been mulling over his future in recent weeks and months and he is soon expected to take charge at AC Milan.

Lille have therefore begun actively searching for a replacement and Genesio, who had been heavily linked with the managerial vacancy at OGC Nice, has emerged as the frontrunner. According to Foot Mercato, Genesio and Lille have been in discussions for several days and have intensified in recent hours, to the point that his arrival at the Stade Pierre Mauroy is almost assured. L’Équipe have added that an agreement may just be “a matter of time”.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle