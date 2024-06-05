Bruno Fernandes stats from influential two-goal display from 4-2 win over Finland

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes came on at the beginning of the second half against Finland as Portugal beat Finland 4-2 in a warm-up match ahead of the European Championship.

The match was held at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon on Tuesday night when Fernandes continued his incredible record for Portugal, recording 26 goal contributions in his last 19 appearances, after adding two more goals to his tally.

Fernandes came on as Portugal led Finland 2-0 at the break. The Portuguese Magnifico wasted no time as he got his name on the scoreless in less than 10 minutes with a stunning strike from the edge of the box.

Finland muscled a brief comeback attempt with two quick-fire goals from former Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki.

However, with the score 3-2, Fernandes scored again to put the final nail in the coffin for the visitors.

Fernandes numbered vs Finland

The 29-year-old touched the ball 60 times during the time he was on the pitch, as per Sofa Score.

Fernandes attempted three long balls and found a teammate each time. He also delved into four ground duels, winning two of them, and he drew one foul.

It was just a glimpse of what Fernandes can do in a 45-minute display. Portugal manager Roberto Martinez will hope his best midfielder can produce more of the same at Euro 2024.

Fellow United star Diogo Dalot came on at the same time at Fernandes to replace Nuno Mendes. The right-back completed 3/5 of the dribbles he went on and achieved 100% of his long balls.

Portugal play Croatia on Saturday in their final warm-up game ahead of the Euros.

