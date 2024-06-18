Bruno Fernandes praises ‘big value’ Portugal duo Ronaldo and Pepe after late win over Czechia

Bruno Fernandes praised Portugal’s experienced duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe after their 2-1 victory over Czechia.

Portugal found themselves behind in their opening game following a stunning goal from Lukas Provod.

But an own goal from Robin Hranac followed by substitute Chico Conceicao’s late winner in added time ensured Portugal got off to a winning start at Euro 2024.

Ronaldo, 39, and Pepe, 41, both started for Roberto Martinez’s side and Fernandes lauded the impact both of them are still having on the international stage.

“We all know it is important to have experienced players by our side,” he said.

“Him and Pepe are probably the most experienced players in this tournament, not only in our team.

“We know they are big value for us and we know they are going to help us through the tournament.”

