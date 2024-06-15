Bruno Fernandes played more minutes last season than any other outfield player at the European Championships

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes enjoyed another strong individual campaign last season, despite his team’s overall struggles.

The United man’s incredible ability to stay fit and available to Erik ten Hag continues to impress and led to him picking up the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award at the end of the season.

He will now hope to play an integral role in the European Championships for Portugal, who are no doubt one of the favourites to lift the trophy, which takes place in Germany.

As reported by Portuguese media, Fernandes goes into the tournament having played more minutes last season than any other outfield player competing in the summer.

Bruno played just shy of 50 games for United across all competitions, only missing three Premier League matches at the tail end of the campaign to ensure his fitness for the FA Cup final – a match he delivered a fantastic performance in as the Red devils triumped over their bitter local rivals, Manchester City.

Fernandes’ injury record since joining United in January 2020 has been nothing short of remarkable and played a huge role in Erik ten Hag deciding to make him club captain at the start of last season.

Only Slovakian goalkeeper Jan Oblak chalked up more miles over the course of 2023/24, as he was ever-present keeping goal for Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

Scotland’s John McGinn is third on the list of minutes played last year, with Croatian stopper Dominik Livaković fourth.

Former Premier League man Dusan Tadic of Serbia makes up the top five.

Fernandes club and country teammate Diogo Dalot is eighth on the list and United’s only other entry in the top 10.

Dalot also enjoyed a fine individual season at Old Trafford and was honoured with the Players’ Player of the Year award for his performances.

The pair start their quest for European glory on Tuesday (18 June) against the Czech Republic and will be desperate to end the summer with another six games under their belts before their well-earned summer holidays.

