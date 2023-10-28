Bruno Fernandes needs Manchester derby performance to prove he is not a flat-track bully

Statistics show Bruno Fernandes makes far less impact against the top clubs than lower-ranked teams - Reuters/Molly Darlington

Rarely have Manchester United followers felt so pessimistic about the outcome of a derby than Sunday’s battle with their rivals from across the city.

And if Erik ten Hag’s erratic team are to upset the form book they will need their best player, Bruno Fernandes, to shake off the perception he is something of a flat-track bully.

Since succeeding Harry Maguire as captain in the summer, the Portugal international seems to have cut out the petulance and histrionics that undermined his undoubted goal-scoring and goal-making talents. His behaviour reached an infamous low point during the 7-0 humiliation at Liverpool last March when he pushed an assistant referee and feigned injury after a clash with Ibrahima Konate.

But statistics show that over his United career he makes far less of an impact in matches against the so-called ‘Big Six’ clubs than he does against the lower-ranked teams in the Premier League.

Fernandes’s minutes per goal increases from 226 against the lower teams to 368 against the top teams while his minutes per goal or assists rises from 128 to 210.

His shots and chances created per 90 minutes also drops significantly and it is the same story when comparing his stats in Europe where he is considerably more effective in the second-tier Europa League competition than the elite level Champions League.

Like the rest of the United team, Fernandes has yet to hit anything like his best form this season. So far, in 12 games in all competitions, he has scored two goals – one penalty winner against Nottingham Forest, the other a superb volleyed winner against Burnley – while he has three assists to his name.

Ten Hag is understandably loyal to the man he made his captain and insists he has not noticed a drop in his performances in the showpiece matches.

He explained that as United have less possession against better opposition, Fernandes will naturally have fewer opportunities to make a game-changing impact.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has backed his captain Bruno Fernandes - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Ten Hag said: “I haven’t noticed [a drop-off]. Bruno is at his best when we have a lot of the ball. And there are games against top teams when you have less of the ball so you have less moments. Then it is about taking maximum benefit from such moments.

“For the rest [of those games] you just have to work hard for the team and try to get a result because that is the most important – that the team is winning.”

Fernandes converted an equaliser from the penalty spot in the FA Cup final defeat by Pep Guardiola’s Treble winners in June. And Ten Hag was quick to point out that he scored the equaliser the last time the teams met in the Premier League when United came from 1-0 down at Old Trafford in January with Marcus Rashford netting the winner to secure a 2-1 victory.

“If Bruno does that again, I’ll be happy,” said Ten Hag who in the past has praised the player’s leadership qualities.

“He gives energy to the team, not only running a lot at the highest intensity, but in the right way and the right direction. He’s coaching players on the pitch, he’s an inspiration.”

United have made an inconsistent and unconvincing start to the season with seven wins and six defeats from their 13 games in all competitions. Six of their wins have been by a single goal margin with Ten Hag frustrated by their lack of a cutting edge to kill off opponents.

Ten Hag knows the world will be watching to see if United can produce a performance that shows they should be taken seriously as top-four candidates, if not title contenders.

And he disagrees with the view shared by many people, Telegraph Sport columnist Jamie Carragher included, that his team has gone backwards after finishing third and reaching both domestic cup finals last season.

He accepts they need to improve their possession and goal output, but is encouraged by other aspects of their game.

“I have said in possession we have to do better,” Ten Hag said. “And we don’t take benefit in the attacking transition moments. But there are also other facts that show we are much better so I disagree [they’ve gone backwards].

“We are top in the Premier League in high and middle of the pitch ball regains. So our pressing is always very good and so is our defensive organisation. We have a way to go. I see positives and I also see negatives.”

Amid all the uncertainty about the club on and off the pitch, one thing is for sure: they need Fernandes at his creative best and Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund to find their goal touch if they are to stretch their current winning run to four games.

If they did, rather surprisingly considering their early season problems, they would only be three points adrift of City in the table.

Guardiola’s side, though, have made winning in their neighbours’ back yard a happy habit in recent years. They have won more Premier League away games against United than any other side, with seven of their eight league wins at Old Trafford coming in their last 12 visits.

