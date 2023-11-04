Bruno Fernandes earns Erik ten Hag respite with late Manchester United winner at Fulham

Bruno Fernandes reels away in celebration after scoring his and Manchester United’s stoppage-time winner - Reuters/Hannah McKay

Erik ten Hag might have been wondering if ever some luck might just go his way: here at last was his moment and for the embattled Manchester United manager it was just in time.

On the strike of 90 minutes a hit from Bruno Fernandes after Fulham conspired to miss almost half a dozen chances to clear the ball won United the game. Fernandes had been at his recent low-influence, high levels of resentment, setting, and then when the moment came he took it. One touch to send his fellow Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha and substitute Sasa Lukic the wrong way, and another to bury it.

This was a United win dug out from one of the worst games in recent memory. If Ten Hag was looking for some glimmer of light as to the future at Old Trafford then this will have required him to squint, although a winning goal at the very death does at least suggest the patient is responding to treatment.

Before the Fernandes goal, in the final struggle at the end, it was Fulham showing just as much edge in a game largely devoid of it. Ten Hag had changed what he could. The substitutes Facundo Pellistri and Antony Martial were at least involved in the chaos in the Fulham area that led to the goal. As with the home win over Brentford, the result was some respite from a performance that posed many questions.

Marcus Rashford watches on from the stands at Craven Cottage - Getty Images/Adrian Dennis

Ten Hag left Marcus Rashford out of the squad with what the club said was an injury. Although one can only presume it must have been sustained after Ten Hag’s Friday press conference when he reported no problems with the United No 10. Rashford was on the bench and without him, freshly chastised for his post Manchester City birthday party, United struggled in attack.

There was also a question over Harry Maguire who took a blow to his head in the first minute but played the whole game. At one point the referee John Brooks seemed to be ordering him off the pitch. He came back on.

A dismal first half, from both sides but for United – for whom the pressure is the greater – it was more foreboding. The ball went backwards and Rasmus Hojlund looked about as distant from his team-mates as Greenland. No doubt United were trying but they could barely muster a shot on target. Hojlund would come off before the end.

Scott McTominay (centre) thought he had put United ahead, before the video assistant referee ruled it offside - Getty Images/Clive Rose

The Var Jarred Gillet had sent referee Brooks to the screen for a Scott McTominay goal on eight minutes. Maguire had been judged offside as he lunged for a Christian Eriksen free-kick that was cut back by Alejandro Garnacho. McTominay finished it off and then came a long and onerous wait for the decision.

Otherwise, United looked flat and Fulham little better. Fernandes’ harmless shot on 34 minutes was their only other effort on goal in the first half. Antony tried and failed to get past Antonee Robinson, although the US international did get booked for one tackle on him. Antony was eventually hauled off in the second half.

Two fine saves from André Onana kept United in it. Alex Iwobi was the game’s best player although he was off by the time Fernandes hit the winner.

Scott McTominay and the goalscorer Bruno Fernandes applaud the away supporters. - Kieran Cleeves/PA

Erik ten Hag: 'Sometimes you have to be pragmatic'

It was a solid performance today. There was a base, a foundation from which we can improve. You need performances, and I always want to improve the process. But sometimes you have to be more pragmatic – that’s what we’ve done in the last [few] weeks. Today I think it was also an improvement in performance. Our midfield was well set up today. It was a good balance between the three, and also after Mason came on. At Man Utd you have to win every game. We will take 24 hours and then we go to the next game – that’s the routine we are in.

Marco Silva: 'We lost emotional control'

The Fulham manager has been speaking to TNT Sports.

It’s very frustrating. It was a 50/50 game. At times in the second half we played very well and we created some good chances. That was the moment for us to score. Some people will say we were unlucky. We weren’t. I’ve always told the players that you have to keep emotional control on the pitch until the last second. In one moment, with no reason to panic, three or four players made mistake after mistake after mistake. It’s difficult to understand. We lost emotional control in that moment. Rodrigo Muniz hurt his knee. We hope it’s nothing really serious but I don’t have all the details right now. He was in a lot of pain. It was a good performance from him, like we expected. He’s ready to play and fight for the position.

Few fireworks - but one spark of brilliance

By Jim White at Craven Cottage

The public address announcer has just suggested to fans they don’t attempt to cross the Bishop’s Park as there are path closures due to a bonfire party planned for this evening. Well, at least the departing fans will know where to go for fireworks. Because - Bruno Fernandes’s brilliant winner aside - there were none on display here. A dirge of a game between two middling to inadequate sides it might have been, but ultimately Erik ten Hag will not mind. In his position three points are all that matter. And his captain found them for him with a spark of brilliance.

Man Utd reaction: 'We can't get too carried away'

Bruno Fernandes

Everyone knows the situation is not the best. We had to deliver today and we got the three points. It’s about the team. It’s about what everyone does on the pitch – it was a game where everyone sacrificed themselves and worked hard. Even on the goal you could see that all the players were fighting to [keep Fulham penned in]. That’s what made the goal. I think it was a good performance. We could create more chances but we had control of the game in the first half. In the second half it was more even. Overall we had the biggest chances and I think we deserved the win. We have to understand that we can still do much better. It’s about getting results. We are Man Utd and we have to win every game.

Scott McTominay

We can’t get too carried away. But sometimes when everyone’s against you, you have to come together and fight like dogs. It’s a building block and I thought we did enough to win the game in the end. We saw the banner (“Play Like You Mean It”) before the game, and a few of us said, ‘You know what, the fans pay good money and support us relentlessly.’ We just want to repay them as best we can. Things aren’t the best at the moment. As I said, it’s just a building block, step by step. We trust the manager and the coaching staff a lot and we trust each other. I feel like we can kick on and do better. Some players need love, some players need a rocket up the backside; that’s the way football is. With the captain and the other senior players, we’ve got people who know how to bring the dressing-room together and do better, you know?

Bruno Fernandes celebrates his dramatic winner. - Kieran Cleeves/PA

A rare clean sheet for United

Jonny Evans and particularly Harry Maguire were excellent in defence, with Andre Onana only having a couple of saves to make. I suspect we’ll hear more about Maguire’s contribution, because there were two or three points in the game when it looked like he might be concussed.

Andre Onana celebrates victory with Harry Maguire. - Hannah McKay/Reuters

Full time: Fulham 0 Man Utd 1

Relief for Erik ten Hag. When he went to sleep last night, assuming he did sleep, he probably dreamed of a clean sheet and a victory. He got them thanks to Bruno Fernandes’s classy injury-time winner. It was a dreadful game, in truth, but Ten Hag won’t care after the week he’s had.

90+3 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 1

There was a VAR check for a Fulham penalty a moment ago when a long-range shot hit a United defender, but it’s all clear.

GOAL!

Fulham 0 Man Utd 1 (Fernandes 90+1) Bruno Fernandes has won the game with a superb goal! It came totally against the run of play - at both ends.

The ball ricocheted around the Fulham area for an age until it came to Fernandes on the edge of the area. He shaped to shoot with his left foot, sending Lukic and Palhinha off to attend to the wrong fire, then shifted the ball onto his right and curled a precise low shot towards the near post. Leno plunged to his left but could only push the ball into the net.

Maybe Leno could have done it better, though I suspect he saw it late. The bit of skill from Fernandes was terrific; he was ice cold.

89 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Wilson’s free-kick is the game in miniature: well-intentioned rubbish. It goes high over the bar and that’s his last touch. Tom Cairney and Raul Jimenez replace Wilson and Alex Iwobi.

88 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Diogo Dalot, alas, did not win the ball cleanly. He has just been booked for a silly foul on Wilson just outside the penalty area. This is a chance for Fulham and particularly the left-footed Wilson.

87 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

The Fulham fans want a yellow card when Fernandes tackles Palhinha, but the referee decides he won the ball cleanly.

85 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Wilson is booked for a foul on Garnacho, who has started playing with a substitute’s vigour. Maybe that’s the problem when he starts a game - he’s usually taken off before the business end, which is when he comes to life.

Erik ten Hag waves his hands in frustration. - David Cliff/AP

84 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Dalot plays a good one-two with Garnacho on the left of the area and clips a flat cross into the middle. It’s behind Martial, who hooks an acrobatic volley that bounces wide of the far post. In the circumstances that was a decent effort.

83 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Garnacho nutmegs Palhinha and sets off on an enterprising run. Iwobi flattens him 30 yards from goal and is booked.

Fernandes rakes the free-kick towards te far corner, forcing Leno to plunge to his left to push it away. That’s a decent save, probably his best of the match.

80 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

A change for Fulham as well: Bobby De Cordova-Reid on, Andreas Pereira off.

79 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Double substitution for Man Utd: Anthony Martial and Mason Mount replace Rasmus Hojlund, who was given very little to work with, and Christian Eriksen.

Rasmus Hojlund had a tough afternoon. - Adrian Dennis/AFP

78 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Fernandes plays a corner back to Garnacho on the edge of the area. He miscontrols it but the ball bounces invitingly for Dalot, who slashes a first-time shot well wide.

77 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Rodrigo Muniz, Fulham’s Brazilian striker, off in tears. Overextended a le earlier and tried to play on but must be a bad one. To his great credit, Maguire puts an arm around him.

76 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

This is really sad: the young striker Rodrigo Muniz is leaving the field in tears, having suffered what must be a fairly serious injury. He’s replaced by Carlos Vinicius.

Harry Maguire, who knows all too much about football’s vicissitudes, makes a point of consoling Muniz as he leaves the field.

Fulham make a second change: Sasa Lukic for Willian.

73 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Hojlund collects a loose ball 40 yards from goal and galumphs into the area to the left of centre. Castagne does well to stay with him and block the cross.

Fulham break and Iwobi shoots high over the bar from distance. The quality of attacking play today has left industrial quantities to be desired.

71 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Pellistri surges into the area, away from Robinson, and hits a low shot that is comfortably held to his left by Leno. It was a bit of a dribbler, but he did at least show some initiative and ambition.

68 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Garnacho gives the ball away to Wilson, tries to win it back with a lunging challenge and is booked.

Alejandro Garnacho was booked for tripping Harry Wilson. - Jacques Feeney/Offside

66 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Palhinha, who might have booked for an early foul on Fernandes, is now given a yellow card for what looked an innocuous challenge on the same player. The referee John Brooks has got the right answer with the right working.

Joao Palhinha did not concur with John Brooks' decision. - Clive Rose/Getty Images Europe

65 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Willian’s outswinging corner is headed just over by Muniz, 12 yards out, though Onana had it covered. It wasn’t much of a chance. But this is Fulham’s best spell of the game by a distance.

64 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Bassey’s shot is cleared off the line by Dalot, though the ball was rolling so slowly that Onana would probably have had time to walk across and pick the ball up.

A Man Utd substiution: Facundo Pellistri replaces Antony, who struggled once again.

62 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

London buses and all that: Fulham have had their second shot on target. The resulting corner was half cleared and fed back into Palhinha, whose fierce rising drive was pushed over the bar by the leaping Onana. The angle was tight so it was a fairly comfortable, if spectacular, save.

Andre Onana was called into action. - Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

61 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Fulham’s first shot on target. Wilson whacks a long-range shot that is beaten away by Onana, leaping to his right. The ball bounces back towards Pereira, who looks set to have a simple header until McTominay forces the ball behind for a corner.

61 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

In fact Maguire is back on the field. Curiouser and curiouser.

Maguire looked like he was finally going off. The initial blow to his head was in the first minute. It’s almost an hour now. It appeared that he was effectively told to go off by referee John Brooks. But the United man came back on.

The referee John Brooks calls for the Man Utd physio to look at Harry Maguire. - Clive Rose/Getty Images Europe

60 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Harry Maguire is struggling again. The referee John Brooks has asked for him to be assessed by the physios, and it looks like he’s coming off. It must be concussion, which makes you wonder whether he should have been allowed to continue earlier on. He’s actually played very well, though that’s not the point.

58 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Muniz plays a square ball to Willian, in far too much space 25 yards out. He gives Onana the eyes and then whips a shot towards the near post. It goes a few yards wide.

58 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

A poor ball from Eriksen is intercepted and Fulham break. Wilson runs 40 yards and angles a good pass to Willian on the left side of the area. His cutback is crucially blocked by the sliding Maguire, with McTominay completing the clearancee.

Moments later, Maguire blocks Willian’s low shot from 20 yards.

55 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

United have played with a bit more intensity since half-time, with Garnacho especially lively. They still look short on confidence but it has been slightly better.

53 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

The one thing that will please Erik ten Hag is that, after back-to-back 3-0 defeats, Andre Onana hasn’t yet had a save to make.

United are 3-0 up today, but only when it comes to shots on target.

51 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Fernandes finds Garnacho on the left. He cuts into the area, goes outside Castagne and hits a rising drive from a very tight angle that is touched over by Leno. He did well to beat Castagne but having done so, a low cross towards Hojlund looked a better option.

48 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

The second shot on target of the match. Garnacho, who scored a memorable winner at that end last season, cuts inside from the left and hits a deflected shot that is comfortably saved by Leno.

46 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Fulham get the second half under way. Here’s the good news: it can’t be as dull as the first.

The injured Marcus Rashford watches on from the bench. - Kieran Cleeves/PA

Was Maguire offside?

I’ve been looking at the small print of the offside law during half-time - what else is there to do - and I think the key is not whether Maguire tried to play the ball but whether he impacted Muniz’s decision to do so. You can argue it either way, hence the phrase “subjective offside”.

Jim White at Craven Cottage

A fencing match between two blunt swords, this was probably not the match to announce ticket price increases. Entertainment has been sparse beyond a couple of comedy contributions from the ever hapless Antony. Ten Hag Ball looks dreary and weary. Marco Silva appears not to be in possession of anyone who can create a chance. As the rain lashes down it can’t be long before Ten Hag borrows his assistant Steve McClaren’s umbrella.

Erik ten Hag and Steve McClaren at Craven Cottage. - Jacques Feeney/Offside

A merciful intervention

The half ends with Antony failing to beat Antonee Robinson which is very much the way it has gone in Antony v Antonee for the first 45 mins. A poor half of Premier League content mercifully comes to an end.

Half time: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Your time is precious, dear reader, and you’ve just wasted 50 minutes of it. That was a poor first half, with only one shot on target at either end. Fulham lacked a bit of ambition; Man Utd lacked a lot of confidence.

The only excitement came when Scott McTominay’s early goal was ruled out for a pedantic but correct (I think) offside against Harry Maguire.

45+1 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Willian beats Antony far too easily, 25 yards from goal, and whips a curler that goes not far wide of the far post. Onana had it covered though.

45 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Fulham win a couple of corners in quick succession on the left, though nothing comes of either. Ben Stokes has a good word to describe this first half.

No service for Hojlund

It’s so flat and so much backwards football from United that even the away end has broken into a frustrated ‘ATTACK ATTACK ATTACK’ chant. Rasmus Hojlund just wants a sight of goal but he’s been served up nothing yet.

Calvin Bassey challenges Rasmus Hojlund. - Adrian Dennis/AFP

40 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

A corner is headed as far as Dalot, 25 yards out. His volley will land on Fulham Palace Road any second now.

This isn’t a great game. Given Man Utd’s vulnerability I’ve been surprised by how cagey Fulham have been.

38 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Iwobi intercepts a poor ball from Garnacho and charges from the edge of one box to the edge of the other. There isn’t much support, just a tightly marked Muniz, so he takes on the shot. High and wide.

37 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Here’s Erik ten Hag’s reaction to that disallowed goal from Scott McTominay.

34 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

A shot on target! It’s the first of the match at either end. Garnacho feeds Hojlund, who holds the ball up in the area and lays it back to Fernandes on the edge of the D. He shapes a curler that is comfortably held by Leno, diving to his left.

Bruno Fernandes' shot is saved by Bernd Leno. - Kieran Cleeves/PA

33 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Fernandes’s inswinging corner is headed awkwardly by Bassey, back towards the near post. Evans tries a flying volley but can’t get over the ball.

Jonny Evans volleys over the bar. - Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

31 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Wilson’s shot from the edge of the area is well blocked by Evans. United break and Robinson is booked for wiping out Antony.

28 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Willian hits a wicked inswinging cross towards Wilson at the far post. Dalot, lunging towards his own goal, makes a vital interception.

27 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Garnacho, on the left side of the area, carefully picks out McTominay, making a typical late run into the box. He screws a first-time shot from 12 yards that is blocked by Bassey.

Alejandro Garnacho is challenged by Alex Iwobi. - Adrian Dennis/AFP

26 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Wilson beats Eriksen with ease on the right but his low cross is behind everyone in the middle. Fulham are starting to edgehis.

23 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Willian’s shot from a tight angle hits Wan-Bissaka and goes behind. The corner is half cleared to Wilson, who volleys over the bar from 25 yards.

21 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

The 18th minute comes and Fulham fans protesting the 18 per cent proposed increase in ticket prices. Some singing the name of their late former owner Mohamed Al-Fayed. To be fair to Shahid Khan, he has also spent some money on this club. The protest is over quickly.

20 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

McTominay is playing alongside Eriksen in midfield but with the freedom to make late runs into the box. As Jermaine Jenas says on TNT Sports, he looks United’s biggest goal threat at the moment.

The fourth official Rebecca Welch watches on. - Kieran Cleeves/PA

19 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Fulham are starting to find some rhythm going forward. It’s hardly an end-to-end thriller but it’s slowly warming up.

16 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Willian cuts into the area from the left, away from Maguire, and hits a shot that is well blocked by Maguire. Wilson then forces a very good save from Onana, though by that stage the flag had gone up against Muniz.

NO GOAL!

12 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0 Erik ten Hag is less than impressed. It took almost five minutes for the goal to be disallowed but ultimately it was the right decision in accordance with the laws. Maguire tried to touch the ball and thus became active. The frustrating thing for United is that, had he left the ball, they would have scored anyway, though of course he wasn’t to know that.

On-field review!

11 min Garnacho was onside but Maguire was fractionally off, and John Brooks has been asked to decide whether he was interfering with play. Maguire lunged at the ball without making contact, after which Garnacho set up McTominay.

GOAL?

Fulham 0 Man Utd 1 (McTominay 8) The lunging Palhinha trips Fernandes, a tackle that might have brought a yellow card. But it doesn’t matter because the goal machine has punished him! Eriksen flipped a free-kick beyond the far post, where Garnacho half-volleyed the ball across the six-yard box. McTominay was perfectly positioned to tap it into the net from close range..

Hang on, there’s a VAR check for offside against Maguire.

Scott McTominay puts Man Utd ahead, or so he thought. - Hannah McKay/Reuters

5 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Maguire is back on. That’s all there is to report at the moment - it’s been a scruffy start.

Maguire looking dazed

Harry Maguire has passed the ball into touch and sat down. He is struggling with a Rodrigo Muniz shoulder in the face in almost the first action of the game. Looks a bit dazed.

3 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Maguire is being checked for concussion. He ducked in to try to win a loose ball and ended up slamming his head into Muniz’s shoulder. It looks like he’s going to continue.

Harry Maguire receives treatment after colliding with Rodrigo Muniz. - Hannah McKay/Reuters

2 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

It looks like Man Utd have returned to the tried-and-trusted 4-2-3-1, with Bruno Fernandes playing as a No10. But they have an early problem - Harry Maguire is down after a challenge with Muniz and looks very groggy.

1 min: Fulham 0 Man Utd 0

Bruno Fernandes gets the game under way, with United kicking from right to left as we watch.

Fourth official Rebecca Walsh makes history

The players are on the field

This is Fulham’s last home game before Remembrance Sunday, so the teams have gathered round the centre circle for a performance of The Last Post.

And a heartfelt plea from the home supporters

Yellow pamphlets all over Craven Cottage that look like they might be Liberal Democrat election literature but are actually a Fulham fan protest over proposed ticket price hikes. PLEASE DON’T PRICE US OUT is the message. As my colleague Jim White says, it is one of the politest football fan protests he’s ever seen. One might also say, quite typical of Fulham.

A simple demand from the away supporters

A PLAY LIKE YOU MEAN IT!! banner has been unfurled in the away end at Craven Cottage by United fans. Let’s hope, for their sake, Erik ten Hag’s instructions are a bit more specific.

Read more on the Man Utd crisis

Harry Maguire (centre) warms up at Craven Cottage. - Hannah McKay/Reuters

A slightly soggy pre-match chat with Marco Silva

He’s a very impressive guy, isn’t he.

Erik ten Hag's pre-match interview

Will anybody ask about Victor Lindelof?

Jason Burt on the Man Utd crisis

At this point it must be remembered that Pep Guardiola called off discussions with United, prior to joining Manchester City, because he shrewdly concluded that the infrastructure was not right and the club did not really know what it wanted. Guardiola was left confused. It was not set up to succeed and nothing, it appears, has changed.

Read more...

Ten Hag slams Rashford's 'unacceptable' birthday celebration

There is understandably a bit of cynicism about Marcus Rashford’s absence given how critical Erik ten Hag was of his decision to hit the town after the Manchester derby. I’d be inclined to believe Ten Hag, who was up front when he dropped Rashford at Wolves last season. But there’s no doubt his relationship with Rashford has been better.

Read more...

Marcus Rashford arrives at Craven Cottage. - Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Europe

The teams in full

Marcus Rashford failed a fitness test this morning. Erik ten Hag, who dropped him for disciplinary reasons last season at Wolves, says Rashford would have started had he been fit. Alejandro Garnacho replaces Rashford and Aaron Wan-Bissaka returns to the defence in place of the unwell Victor Lindelof. Nobody wants to talk about his absence, eh. The only other change from the XI that started the Manchester derby is Antony for Sofyan Amrabat.

Fulham make three changes from their last league game, the 1-1 draw at Brighton last weekend. Harry Wilson, Andreas Pereira and Rodrigo Muniz replace Harrison Reed, Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Raul Jimenez.

Fulham (4-2-3-1) Leno; Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Iwobi; Wilson, Pereira, Willian; Muniz.

Substitutes: Rodak, De Fougerolles, Ballo-Toure, Reed, Cairney, Lukic, De Cordova-Reid, Vinicius, Jimenez.

Man Utd (possible 4-1-4-1) Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Evans, Dalot; McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Eriksen, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Substitutes: Bayindir, Reguilon, Varane, Amrabat, Hannibal, Mainoo, Mount, Pellistri, Martial.

Referee John Brooks.

Erik ten Hag walks across the Craven Cottage pitch. - Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Europe

Man Utd: Rashford not in matchday squad

Marcus Rashford has been left out of Manchester United’s Premier League match with Fulham after failing a Saturday morning fitness test.

United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed that Rashford would not feature on the trip to Craven Cottage ahead of the game, which came fewer than 24 hours after the England striker was blasted for his “unacceptable” behaviour last weekend by going to a nightclub after the 3-0 derby defeat by Manchester City.

Ten Hag explained that Rashford was not fit enough for the match, with United confirming that the 26-year-old had suffered a blow to his thigh in training and had been ruled out before travelling to London.

“He was travelling with us but he didn’t make it. We tested him this morning but he wasn’t good enough. He’s not fit,” Ten Hag said.

Pushed on whether Rashford, if fit, would have started, Ten Hag stressed that he was keen to put the disciplinary matter to bed, having on Friday confirmed that the forward apologised for going to popular Manchester nightclub Chinawhites until the early hours last weekend the night before training. “Yes (he would have started). I think we have to close the case on this. I’ve said everything about it.”

United go into the Saturday lunchtime kick-off with Ten Hag under huge pressure to turn around their poor start to the season, having lost eight of the last 15 matches and facing a crucial run of three games before the next international break - starting with the trip to Fulham and ending with Luton Town at Old Trafford, and the Champions League return at FC Copenhagen in-between.

“We have to prove that, that starts with the team and team spirit, bring that out on the pitch from the first whistle onwards and make it our game. So put the principles on the game, do the hard work and do it together, then we have to find a way to win,” Ten Hag added.

“From when you see the performance we have all seen it’s not good enough. But don’t look back. We can all take the lessons and look forwards.

“I don’t think about the week, I think about this game and it’s all about that. So (we need to) get the right focus, that is the demand on the players, the demand on the coaches and this is the demand on the manager.”



Fulham team: Muniz starts up front

11:30 AM GMT

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of today’s lunch-time offering from our friends in the Premier League. That’s right folks, it is the match-up between perennial underachievers and masters of mediocrity . . . along with hosts Fulham.

Cheap jibes aside, Manchester United head to Craven Cottage in desperate need of a result following last weekend’s derby debacle, and the midweek loss to Newcastle United at home in the League Cup. Unsurprisingly, noises have been made about the future of manager Erik ten Hag who, for the first time since he arrived at Old Trafford, is facing serious scrutiny.

Ahead of today’s game, Ten Hag accepted there should be questions of his tenure after their latest defeat. But he believes he has characters in his squad to start winning consistently. “I don’t want to find excuses if we are not winning. We have to be more pragmatic but still we have to win. That is the demand and I can’t walk away from that,” he said.

“The players are positive. They want to put this right. We know the standards here and we have to match the standards every day. And we had two big setbacks but we will fight back. This dressing room is strong, the staff is strong and the manager is strong to put it right.”

Ten Hag has not been helped by a series of injuries to key first-team players. Brazil international midfielder Casemiro will miss several weeks with a hamstring injury suffered in the defeat to Newcastle, which is the latest blow. Raphaël Varane has returned following a bout of illness but Lisandro Martínez and Luke Shaw are still missing from Ten Hag’s backline.

“The intention is clear but definitely it is the case that the execution isn’t there but at the moment we have so many changes every game, we can’t line up the same two or three games in a row and we have to swap. Last season was the same with one player but now we often miss players in the back four and every time we have to adjust and that doesn’t help,” said Ten Hag.

As reported by Telegraph Sport earlier this week, some players have questioned the methods of Ten Hag during the slump, particularly the treatment of players such Jadon Sancho who is not training with the first team. Ten Hag, however, believes there is team spirit to change results.

“I have a good squad and I am convinced of the players in this dressing room,” he said. “We have seen last year they can do a lot better but that is up to me to let them play better, I have the responsibility to let them play better and I will put every effort in to get this done. I am not thinking about transfer windows because I have a good squad. We have constructed a good squad. I have good players. When the players are returning from injuries we will play better definitely.”