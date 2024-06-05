Bruno Fernandes enters Portugal history books ahead of Euro 2024

Bruno Fernandes starred in Portugal’s 4-2 win over Finland on Tuesday night as the Manchester United captain entered Portugal’s top goalscorer list.

It was Fernandes’ first match after getting a week off following Manchester United’s FA Cup final win over rivals Man City. The Portuguese Magnifico scored a brace after coming off the bench, which means in his last 12 games for Portugal, he’s contributed nine goals and eight assists.

Fernandes has been the most decisive Portuguese player since Roberto Martinez was appointed manager.

The two goals saw Fernandes join Portugal’s top 10 all-time top scorers, equalling Simao Sabrosa and Nene, with 22.

Three players in Portugal’s list of top 10 goalscorers have played for United.

Portugal all-time top scorers

Cristiano Ronaldo – 128

Pauleta – 47

Eusebio – 41

Figo – 32

Nuno Gomes – 29

Helder Postiga – 27

Rui Costa – 26

Nani – 24

Joao Vieria Pinto – 23

Bruno Fernandes, Simao Sabrosa, Nene – 22

Embed from Getty Images

On top of Fernandes scoring his 22nd goal for Portugal, it was his sixth brace as a senior international. This tally is only bettered by Eusebio (8), Pauleta (9) and Ronaldo (33).

Portuguese outlet Bola Na Rede raved about Fernandes’ performance against Finland, crediting the midfield ace with the best goal of the night.

Portugal kick-off their Euro 2024 campaign against the Czech Republic on Tuesday, 18 June. They are also up against Turkey and Georgia in the group phase.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Bruno Fernandes enters Portugal history books ahead of Euro 2024

Jun 5 2024, 7:48

‘You can see he was coached by his father’ – Bruno Fernandes hails Portuguese starlet after 2 assists

Jun 5 2024, 6:45

Boehly looks to back Maresca from the offset by opening talks with United’s priority attacking target

Jun 5 2024, 6:20