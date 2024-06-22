Bruno Fernandes dazzles as Portugal put Turkiye to the sword in Euro 2024 clash

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes produced yet another sensational performance as Portugal beat Turkiye 3-0 at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday evening.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring just 21 minutes into proceedings when he released a bullet of a left-footed shot from 15 yards after latching on to a loose ball inside the penalty area.

Portugal’s advantage doubled just before the half-hour mark through a comical defensive error from Turkiye.

Fernandes secured the victory for the Selecao in the second half when Cristiano Ronaldo was played in behind the opposition defence before the striker squared the ball to Fernandes, who had the goal at his mercy.

Portugal have won Group F and are now set to advance to the knockout stages of the competition.

During the time was on the pitch, Fernandes registered 55 touches of the ball. He successfully found his teammates with 30 of the 39 passes he attempted, managing a pass completion rate of 77%.

The playmaker found his intended target with one of the two crosses he attempted and both long balls he pinged.

He had three total shots to his name. One was on-target while two were off-target and didn’t at all test United teammate Altay Bayindir, who was between the sticks for Turkiye.

Fernandes did not complete the one dribble he embarked on.

The 29-year-old midfielder delved into nine ground duels and came out on top an impressive six times. He won one of the two aerial duels he contested.

Fernandes also blocked one shot and put in three tackles.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

It was certainly a complete and incredible performance from the Red Devils’ skipper. Portugal’s next assignment will see them come up against Georgia. With top spot in the group assured, the occasion will give Roberto Martinez the chance to rest his big hitters including Fernandes.







