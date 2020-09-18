Bruno Fernandes: I can boost Cristiano Ronaldo's record bid

Bruno Fernandes hopes to harness his creative genius to help Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo become the record international goalscorer.

Ronaldo scored twice against Sweden earlier this month to move on to 101 goals for his country, putting him eight behind Ali Daei.

Naturally, the Juventus star has his sights set on overtaking the Iran legend and Fernandes, who on Friday was named Manchester United's player of the year, is on hand to help.

"For me, and I think for most of the people now, it's normal," he told United Review of Ronaldo surpassing a century of goals in Portugal colours.

"You see when someone watches the games, if he doesn't score, for everyone, it is a bad game because, normally, he always scores.

"You wait for a goal from him or for him to do something different. Of course, I'm really happy to have a chance to play alongside him and I hope he can achieve the record he wants, for sure.

"Maybe I can help him to achieve that record with the national team."

United kick off their Premier League campaign at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday in a match that will be played behind closed doors, with coronavirus restrictions still in place.

Fernandes, who received 35.5 per cent of the vote from United fans to win the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award for 2019-20, lamented the absence of supporters at matches, but said he still felt the adoration of the club's followers.

"We have a lot of fans of Manchester United and I can feel all the love they have to give you on social media, on the streets and everywhere really," said Fernandes, revealing he had discussed the issue with Ronaldo.

"I think, now, the most important thing is for everyone to be healthy and, as soon as possible, everybody will be able to come to the stadium.

"Football without fans is not like a football game, you know. I sat with Cristiano to talk about it after the game with the national team.

"It's like streets without cars. It's not a street.

"I don't know how to say it but we need to have fans in the stadiums. I don't know how but I think it will be important for everyone – for the players, for the game, for the fans.

"It will also be important for them. I hope it's sooner rather than later when we can have the fans back at the stadium."