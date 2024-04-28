Brunn starts, finishes as Punahou keeps season alive by beating Kamehameha

Apr. 28—1/1

Punahou's Paige Brunn pitches on March 26.

Punahou's Paige Brunn pitches on March 26.

Paige Brunn started what she finished, pitching five innings at the beginning, then closing with the final two outs in relief of Tasi Taufahema as fifth-ranked Punahou outlasted No. 2 Kamehameha 11-7 on Saturday morning at the Warriors' field.

The win kept Punahou alive in the ILH double-elimination softball tournament. Kamehameha, winner of the regular season, took its second defeat and will await the tourney winner in the ILH championship game.

In all, Brunn pitched 52/3 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits with two walks issued.

"I'm feeling good, actually. A lot of emotions," Brunn said after posting her second win over Kamehameha during ILH play.

The Buffanblu pitched to Kamehameha slugger Mua Williams, who went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. It was a different approach, but coach Dave Eldredge did not want to give Kamehameha a free baserunner with Kezia Williams, Marley Espiau and Bobbi Cambra following Williams.

Brunn was up to the task with four scoreless innings before Kamehameha scored four runs in the fifth.

"We've had some of those games where we had that last-second defeats. The challenge is not to panic. You could almost feel people tighten up a bit. That's part of growth. Take a deep breath, we're still in charge," Eldredge said.

Punahou lost its first tournament game last week to Maryknoll, 2-1 in 11 innings. Brunn had a no-hitter and a 1-0 lead going into the final at-bat. The Spartans were down to their last strike when Sheyzhelle Iokia homered to tie the game, and eventually won in extra innings.

The Buffanblu then beat Mid-Pacific and 'Iolani.

"I told the girls, when we lost that close one and had to go to the losers bracket, it's not always a bad thing," Eldredge noted. "Lot of times, whoever comes out of the losers bracket will build momentum. We got our bats back. I think it's to our advantage we're playing away now. We've got to beat Maryknoll twice."

On Saturday, they built an 8-0 lead over the power-hitting Warriors, but no opposing pitcher had shut them out in ILH play.

Taufahema pitched 11/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits with two bases on balls. It was just enough to keep the visitors ahead.

Eldredge had Brunn warming up to re-enter in the sixth inning, checking with his staff about her availability. With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Landri Nakano sent a one-hopper back to Taufahema, who then lofted the ball high over the head of first baseman Austen Kinney. Suddenly, Punahou's 8-4 lead seemed extremely vulnerable, with flashbacks to the loss to Maryknoll.

Taufahema retired Nikki Chong on a ground ball to short, ending the inning.

Punahou added three insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning, but Kamehameha scored three times off Taufahema in the bottom of the inning.

Brunn took the circle with two Kamehameha runners on base and one out in the seventh. Kiana Aga popped out in foul territory. Brunn then plunked Nakano to load the bases. Chong became the potential tying run at the plate, but she popped out to short, ending the game.

"I was feeling nervous because my arm was a little sore, but I felt like I could do it," Brunn said. "It was completely adrenaline. I knew my teammates could make the plays. We just needed two outs."