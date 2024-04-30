Brunes signs with Hanover to continue football career

Apr. 29—DOVER — During his four-year tenure at Western Boone, Cannon Brunes helped rewrite the Stars' defensive record book.

Now the WeBo standout has finalized his destination to play in college, and will be heading to Hanover College to continue his academic and athletic careers.

He had a signing ceremony at the school on Monday afternoon.

"I am super excited to be going to Hanover," Brunes said. "At the beginning of the year, you don't know where you are going to end up, but after looking at Hanover, I really trust the coaches and the school, and the way they treat other people."

The Panthers are an NCAA Division III program that plays in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

They finished last season 7-3 under head coach Matthew Theobald.

Brunes said when looking at different schools, there close-knit bond at Hanover stood out to him.

"The people and the football team stood out," Brunes said. "They acted more like a brotherhood and they treat people with respect. Every one there was great."

Brunes set five school records at Western Boone, finishing with 483 tackles (267 solo) and 101 tackles for a loss. He had 33.5 career sacks, 11 fumble recoveries, six forced fumbles and two interceptions.

This past season, he record 123 tackles (74 solo) and 25 for a loss. He also had 91 carries for 549 yards and eight scores.

He was a top-50 All-State selection and was recently named an Indiana North-South All-Star.

"Their coach liked my motor and my leadership," Brunes said. "He liked the way I played the game."

Brunes said that since the high school season, he has been focused a lot on improving his strength, speed to make sure he is ready for the next level.

During his time at WeBo, the Stars won 33 games, a conference title and a state title.

More than any of the wins or losses, Brunes said it was the relationships he created that he will remember from his time at WeBo.

"Being with all my friends, the coaches and playing for my dad (Western Boone defensive coordinator Travis Brunes)," the younger Brunes said. "We're all super close and we talk everyday, and I am going to remember that."

Brunes plans on studying kinesiology.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.