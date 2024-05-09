Brunes named North-South All-Star

May 8—Growing up around Western Boone football, Cannon Brunes dreamed of one day being an Indiana North-South All-Star, adding to the strong Western Boone football tradition.

That dream became a reality for Brunes late last month, when he found out he had been added to the Indiana North-South All-Star roster.

Brunes becomes the 15th Star in school history to be named a North-South All-Star, which serves as the Indiana All-Star game for football.

"I was really excited to get the call," Brunes said. "I never thought I would be on it, but I am excited to get a chance to play. It was most definitely a goal, one of my top ones."

Brunes is the son of longtime Western Boone assistant and former player Travis Brunes, and grew up coming to practices and games prior to being a Star himself.

He said he remembers watching a lot of the former Western Boone All-Stars of the past play, and to have his name in the same category now is a big honor.

"That means a lot," Brunes said. "I really just hope people remember me as a leader and a great person. That's what is important to me."

Brunes, who will attend Hanover next year, was a top-50 all-state selection this year, the highest all-state classification given by the Indiana Football Coaches Association.

Brunes set five school records at Western Boone, finishing with 483 tackles (267 solo) and 101 tackles for a loss. He had 33.5 career sacks, 11 fumble recoveries, six forced fumbles and two interceptions.

This past season, he record 123 tackles (74 solo) and 25 for a loss. He also had 91 carries for 549 yards and eight scores.

He was omitted from the initial release of All-Stars that came out in March, but when a spot opened up, Brunes earned his much deserved recognition.

"I am really excited he is going to get this opportunity," Western Boone head coach Justin Pelley said. "I am a firm believer in good things happening to good people. We were disappointed when he didn't make it the first go around, but things have a funny way of working out and he deserves this."

Pelley said when he thinks back to Brunes time as a member of the Stars, the first thing that comes to mind is his dependability and how he was willing to do whatever the team needed to get the job done.

"He was super dependable for us," Pelley said. "As a freshman he was playing outside linebacker for us, and we weren't sure if he was going to be able to play, because he was a freshman. He came on the scene pretty strong and helped us win a state championship and he grew from there. Working with coach (Nate) Birk in the weight room, he's just gotten stronger and has earned everything he has got."

Brunes will be a member of the South team alongside Zionsville kicker Trevor Henkle.

The 58th Annual Murat Shrine North/South All-Star Classic will take place on July 12th at Decatur Central High School. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Brunes said it will be the perfect cap to his prep career.

"It's the perfect ending," Brunes said. "All those people who I looked up to that are on that wall, I am one of them now."

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.