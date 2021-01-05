Bruner scores 19 to lead USC Upstate past Longwood 71-69

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) -- Tommy Bruner had 19 points as South Carolina Upstate narrowly beat Longwood 71-69 on Monday night.

Dalvin White made two free throws with five seconds left to give USC Upstate a five-point lead before Jesper Granlund hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

White had 17 points for USC Upstate (2-9, 2-3 Big South Conference), which ended its five-game home losing streak. Everette Hammond added 14 points and Khydarius Smith had 10 points. Bryson Mozone, the Spartans' second leading scorer entering the contest at 11 points per game, shot only 14% in the game (1 of 7).

Heru Bligen had 12 points for the Lancers (2-9, 1-4). DeShaun Wade added 11 points and seven rebounds. Justin Hill had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.

