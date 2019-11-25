Bruner lifts Yale past Western Michigan 73-51

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Jordan Bruner recorded 14 points and 13 rebounds to carry Yale to a 73-51 win over Western Michigan on Monday in the NIT Season Tip-Off.

Yale held the Broncos to 29.6% shooting from the field and more than 30 points below their season average. The Bulldogs made 13 3-pointers and had 14 assists.

Azar Swain had 15 points for Yale (4-3). Paul Atkinson added 13 points and Matthue Cotton had 12. Bruner had his fifth career double-double. Yale has already played three overtime games and had two others decided in the final minutes.

Michael Flowers scored 16 points for the Broncos (4-3). Jared Printy and Brandon Johnson added 12 points apiece. Jason Whitens had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

